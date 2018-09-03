 »   » రవిశాస్త్రితో అఫైర్ వార్తలపై స్పందించిన నిమ్రత్ కౌర్.. ఏమన్నారంటే!

Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead✌🏼✨

English summary

Nimrat Kaur responds to rumours of dating Ravi Shastri, She tweeted that news of dating with Ravi Shastri is "fiction." She wrote on Twitter, "Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here's to trash free happy days ahead."