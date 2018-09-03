తెలుగు
 రవిశాస్త్రితో అఫైర్ వార్తలపై స్పందించిన నిమ్రత్ కౌర్.. ఏమన్నారంటే!

రవిశాస్త్రితో అఫైర్ వార్తలపై స్పందించిన నిమ్రత్ కౌర్.. ఏమన్నారంటే!


    ఇండియన్ క్రికెట్ మాజీ కెప్టెన్, కోచ్ రవిశాస్త్రి బాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్‌ నిమ్రత్ కౌర్‌తో అఫైర్ కొనసాగిస్తున్నారే వార్త సినీ, క్రీడాభిమానులను ఉలిక్కిపడేలా చేసింది. ఈ వార్తలో నిజమెంత అంటూ మీడియా తవ్వకాలు చేపట్టింది. ఇలా ఓ వైపు వార్తలు వస్తుండగానే ఈ వ్యవహారంలో సెంటర్ ఆఫ్ ఎట్రాక్షన్‌గా మారిన నిమ్రత్ కౌర్ స్పందించారు.

    రవిశాస్త్రితో అఫైర్ ఉందంటూ వస్తున్న వార్తలన్నీ కల్పితాలే. మూలాల్లోకి నిజాలను అన్వేషించాలి. అయితే నా గురించి రాస్తున్న కల్పితాలను చదివాను. కల్పిత వార్తలు నన్ను బాధించాయి. వారాంతం తర్వాత సోమవారం ఉండే హ్యాంగోవర్ ఇంకా దిగలేదనిపిస్తున్నది. అవన్నీ కొట్టేసి సంతోషంగా గడిపేందుకు రెడీ అయ్యాను అని నిమ్రత్ నర్మగర్భంగా ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

    గత రెండేళ్లుగా నిమ్రత్‌తో రవిశాస్త్రి డేటింగ్ చేస్తున్నట్టు బాలీవుడ్ పత్రికలు తమ కథనాల్లో పేర్కొన్నాయి. ఆటోమొబైల్ బ్రాండ్ కోసం జరిగిన ఈవెంట్లు, ప్రమోషన్లు, షూట్లలో రవిశాస్త్రికి నిమ్రత్‌తో పరిచయం జరిగిందని కథనాల్లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Nimrat Kaur responds to rumours of dating Ravi Shastri

    నిమ్రత్ కౌర్ 2004లో తెరా మెరా ప్యార్ అనే చిత్రంతో బాలీవుడ్‌లోకి ప్రవేశించింది. ది లంచ్ బాక్స్, ఎయిర్‌లిఫ్ట్ చిత్రాల్లో నటించింది. ప్రస్తుతం నిమ్రత్ కౌర్ వెబ్‌సిరీస్ షూటింగులతో బిజీగా ఉన్నది. కాగా, రవిశాస్త్రి యూకేలో ఇండియా, ఇంగ్లండ్ సిరీస్‌లో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు.

    English summary
    Nimrat Kaur responds to rumours of dating Ravi Shastri, She tweeted that news of dating with Ravi Shastri is "fiction." She wrote on Twitter, "Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here's to trash free happy days ahead."
    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 20:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
