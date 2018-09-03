 »   » రవిశాస్త్రితో అఫైర్ వార్తలపై స్పందించిన నిమ్రత్ కౌర్.. ఏమన్నారంటే!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Nimrat Kaur responds to rumours of dating Ravi Shastri, She tweeted that news of dating with Ravi Shastri is "fiction." She wrote on Twitter, "Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here's to trash free happy days ahead."
Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 20:16 [IST]