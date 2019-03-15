ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ బయోపిక్ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు

భారత ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ జీవితం బయోపిక్ రూపంలో రాబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్.. మెడీ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఓమంగ్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వంలో సందీప్ సింగ్, ఆనంద్ పండిత్, సురేష్ ఒబెరాయ్ నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారైంది.
ప్రముఖ ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్ట్ తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ఈ సినిమా ఏప్రిల్ 12న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నట్లు తెలుపుతూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. అయితే ఈ చిత్రం ఇంత త్వరగా పూర్తయి అప్పుడే ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రావడంపై అంతా ఆశ్చర్యం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.
ఈ చిత్రంలో ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోడీ బాల్యం నుంచి ప్రధాని మంత్రి పదవి చేపట్టే వరకు చోటు చేసుకున్న పలు ఆసక్తికర పరిణామాలు చూపెట్టబోతున్నారు. ఆయన గుజరాత్ ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా ఉన్నపుడు జరిగిన గోద్రా అల్లర్ల ప్రస్తావన కూడా ఇందులో ఉంటుందని సమాచారం.
జనవరి 28, 2019న ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ గుజరాత్లో మొదలైంది. తర్వాత అహ్మదాబాద్, కచ్-బుజ్, ఉత్తరఖండ్ తదితర ప్రాంతాల్లో చిత్రీకరణ జరిగింది. ప్రస్తుతం లాస్ట్ షెడ్యూల్ ముంబైలో జరుగుతోంది. ఇంత తక్కువ సమయంలో సినిమా పూర్తి కావడం ఆశ్చర్యమే.
వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్తో పాటు దర్శన్ కుమార్, బోమన్ ఇరానీ, మనోజ్ జోషి, ప్రశాంత్ నారాయణన్, జరీనా వాహెబ్, బర్ఖా బిస్త్ సేన్ గుప్తా, అంజన్ శ్రీవాస్తవ్, యతిన్ కార్యేకర్, రాజేంద్ర గుప్తా, అక్షత్ ఆర్ సలుజా, ముఖ్య పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.
"Release date finalised... #PMNarendraModi to release on 12 April 2019... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the title role... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi." Taran Aadarsh tweeted.
Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
