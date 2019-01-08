తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » హృతిక్ రోషన్ తండ్రికి క్యాన్సర్... కోలుకోవాలంటూ ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోడీ ట్వీట్!

హృతిక్ రోషన్ తండ్రికి క్యాన్సర్... కోలుకోవాలంటూ ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోడీ ట్వీట్!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్, హృతిక్ రోషన్ తండ్రి రాకేష్ రోషన్ గొంతు క్యాన్సర్ బారిన పడ్డారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని హృతిక్ తన సోషల్ మీడియా పేజీ ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు. అయితే ఈ ట్వీట్ మీద ప్రధాన మంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోడీ స్పందించడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    రాకేష్ రోషన్ త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని తాను ప్రార్థిస్తున్నట్లు వెల్లడించిన మోడీ... ఆయన్ను అత్యంత ధైర్యంగా పోరాటం చేసే ఫైటర్‌గా పేర్కొన్నారు. ఒక ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్ గురించి ప్రధానమంత్రి ట్వీట్ చేయడంతో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది.

    హృతిక్ రోషన్

    English summary
    After Irrfan Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap, yet another Bollywood celebrity has been hit by cancer! Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage cell carcinoma of the throat. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to break the news. "Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 19:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue