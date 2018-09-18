తెలుగు
 నేను ఆ జబ్బుతో బాధపడుతున్నా.. ఐదేళ్ల వయసులో ఉన్నప్పటి నుంచే.. ప్రియాంక

నేను ఆ జబ్బుతో బాధపడుతున్నా.. ఐదేళ్ల వయసులో ఉన్నప్పటి నుంచే.. ప్రియాంక


    బాలీవుడ్, హాలీవుడ్ ప్రేక్షకులను తన అంద చందాలతో మెప్పిస్తున్న ప్రియాంక చోప్రా త్వరలోనే పెళ్లి కూతురు కాబోతున్నది. కేవలం నటిగానే కాకుండా గాయనిగా, నిర్మాతగా, టీవీ నటిగా పలు రకాల బాధ్యతలను నిర్వహిస్తున్నది. ఇటీవల నిక్ జోన్స్‌తో ప్రియాంక నిశ్చితార్థం జరిగిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో తనకు ఆస్తమా జబ్బుతో బాధపడుతున్నానని ఆమె వెల్లడించారు.

    నాకు ఐదేళ్ల వయసు ఉన్నప్పడు నేను ఆస్తమా వ్యాధికి గురయ్యాను అని వైద్యులు నిర్దారించారు. దాని కారణంగా చాలా ఇబ్బందులు పడ్డాను. అస్తమాను ఓ వైపు ఎదురిస్తూనే నా కలలను సాకారం చేసుకొనేందుకు ప్రయత్నించాను.

    Priyanka Chopra: Im an asthmatic

    నాకు ఉన్న అస్తమా వ్యాధి గురించి నా సన్నిహితులకు మాత్రమే తెలుసు. దానిని ఎప్పుడూ దాచలేదు. ఆస్తమా వ్యాధి కోసం చాలా రోజులుగా చికిత్స తీసుకొంటున్నాను. నా వెంట ఎప్పుడూ ఇన్ హెలర్ ఉంటుంది. అది ఉన్నంత సేపు నాకు ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బంది ఉండదు.

    ప్రస్తుతం బాలీవుడ్‌లో ది స్కై ఈజ్ పింక్ అనే చిత్రంలో ప్రియాంక చోప్రా నటిస్తున్నది. ఇందులో ఫరాన్ అఖ్తర్, వాసిం జైరా నటిస్తున్నాను. మొటివేషనల్ స్పీకర్ ఆయేషా చౌదరీ జీవితంలోని వాస్తవ సంఘటనల ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి షొనాలి బోస్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Priyanka Chopra is a global star. That's Priyanka for you. But not many know that the 36-year-old actress is asthmatic. she revealed that at the age of 5 she was diagnosed with asthma.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 12:37 [IST]
