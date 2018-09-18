 »   » నేను ఆ జబ్బుతో బాధపడుతున్నా.. ఐదేళ్ల వయసులో ఉన్నప్పటి నుంచే.. ప్రియాంక

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
priyanka chopra asthma nick jonas aisha chaudhary sky is pink farhan akhtar zaira wasim ప్రియాంక చోప్రా అస్తమా నిక్ జోనస్ అయిషా చౌదరీ స్కై ఈజ్ పింక్ ఫర్షాన్ అఖ్తర్ జైరా వసీం
English summary
Priyanka Chopra is a global star. That's Priyanka for you. But not many know that the 36-year-old actress is asthmatic. she revealed that at the age of 5 she was diagnosed with asthma.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 12:37 [IST]