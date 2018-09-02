తెలుగు
 »   » ‘మణికర్ణిక’ వివాదం: క్రిష్ తప్పుకోవడం, కంగనా దర్శకత్వంపై నిర్మాతల వివరణ

‘మణికర్ణిక’ వివాదం: క్రిష్ తప్పుకోవడం, కంగనా దర్శకత్వంపై నిర్మాతల వివరణ

    వీరనారి ఝాన్సీ లక్ష్మీబాయి జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న మణికర్ణిక' సినిమాపై కొన్ని రోజులుగా వివాదం రగులుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి పూర్తి షూటింగ్ కాక ముందే ఈ ప్రాజెక్టు నుండి వెళ్లిపోవడం.... మిగిలిన సినిమాను టైటిల్ రోల్ పోషిస్తున్న కంగనా రనౌత్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తుండటంతో రకరకాల ప్రచారం జరిగింది.

    కంగనా రనౌత్ కారణంగానే ఈ సినిమా నుండి క్రిష్ తప్పుకున్నాడని, సినిమాను ఆమె హైజాక్ చేసిందనే వదంతులు ప్రచారంలోకి వచ్చాయి. దీనిపై నిర్మాత కమల్‌ జైన్‌ వివరణ ఇచ్చారు 'మణికర్ణిక'ను కంగన హైజాక్‌ చేయలేదని, క్రిష్ పూర్తి చేయని భాగాన్ని ఆమె పూర్తి చేస్తున్నారని తెలిపారు.

    ముందుగా అనుకున్న కథ కాకుండా సినిమా కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలను కలపాల్సి వచ్చింది. అందుకోసం కంగనాను సంప్రదించి అదనపు డేట్స్ తీసుకున్నాం. కానీ అప్పటికే క్రిష్‌ తన తర్వాతి ప్రాజెక్టుకు మూవ్ అయ్యారు. మిగిలిన సన్నివేశాలు కంగన రనౌత్ దర్శకత్వంలో చేయడమే ఉత్తమం అనిపించింది. అంతకు మించి ఇందులో వివాదం ఏమీ లేదన్నారు.

    సినిమా నుండి సోనూ సూద్ సడెన్‌గా తప్పుకున్నారు. అతడికి ఇతర సినిమా కమిట్మెంట్స్ ఉండటం వల్లే ఇలా జరిగింది. మహిళా దర్శకురాలి నేతృత్వంలో పనిచేయడాన్ని ఇష్టపడకపోవడం ఏమీ లేదు. సదాశివ్‌ పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్న సోనూసూద్‌ పోర్షన్ జీషన్‌ ఆయూబ్‌తో రీషూట్ చేస్తున్నాం. సినిమా ముందుగా అనుకున్న ప్రకారమే జనవరి 25, 2019న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తెస్తామని నిర్మాతలు స్పష్టం చేశారు.

    నిర్మాత కమల్ జైన్ వివరణ సంగతి పక్కన పెడితే... ఏ వివాదం లేకుండా ఒక దర్శకుడు సినిమా పూర్తికాకుండా ఆ ప్రాజెక్ట్ నుండి బయటకు రావడం జరుగదు. 'మణికర్ణిక' లాంటి ప్రతిష్టాత్మక మూవీ నుండి క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి బయటకు వచ్చారంటే ఏదో బలమైన వివాదం ఉండే ఉంటుంది. ఏదో ఒక రోజు ఆ రహస్యం బయటకు రాక మానదు.

    In a statement, Kamal Jain said, “After the last schedule was over, we saw the lineup of the film. On seeing it, we decided that apart from the patchwork, we also needed a few additional scenes. Once the scenes were written, we approached Kangana for additional dates. But Krish had moved on to his next project by then. Given how driven and creatively involved Kangana Ranaut has been on this project since its inception, we realised that she would be the best person to take over the mantle. Hence, there is no hijacking of the project and whatever decisions are being taken are with the full support of the producer and the studio.”
