 »   » నువ్వో వేశ్యవు.. అంతా విప్పేసేటట్టు ఉన్నావే.. రాధికా ఆప్టేకు చేదు అనుభవం

English summary

Radhika Apte was in Goa to take a much-needed break and soak up some sun. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself chilling on the beach in a bikini, and it did not take long for trolls to slut-shame her and accuse her of going against 'Indian culture'. In this context, Radhika said, I didn't even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It's ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach?