English summary

The ongoing strike in the Tamil film industry has stalled the release of many big-ticket movies including Rajinikanth‘s gangster drama Kaala. The film which was supposed to hit the screens on April 27, has been postponed due to strikes. As per the reports, this movie set release june 27. Interestingly, Salman Khan‘s mega-budget stylish action thriller Race 3 is releasing on the same date. So if this clash happens, it will be Thalaivar versus Sultan at the box office.