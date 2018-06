 »   » కండోమ్ లొల్లి: నీకు ఎయిడ్స్ వస్తుందంటూ మరో నటిపై రాఖీ కామెంట్!

English summary

Yet again these divas are involved in a brawl! Rakhi Sawant takes to her Instagram handle to abuse the television actress Mahika Sharma over an issue with regard to the banning of the condom brand Beboy, that she endorses. The verbal fight between the two got uglier when Rakhi attacked Mahika saying that she would contract AIDS if the condoms were banned. It didn't go well for Mahika being on the receiving end. Though the actresses deleted their respective posts from Instagram, their infamous fight and use of foul language against each other, have broken the internet!