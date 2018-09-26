Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Rakhi Sawant accused Anup Jalota of hitting every other girl inside the Bigg Boss 12 house, adding that maybe his marriages ended up in divorce because of his Casanova nature. if Jasleen leaves him: 'Anup ji don't worry mai aapke saath kand karungi'
Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 15:06 [IST]