అనూప్‌కు ముగ్గురు విడాకులు.. జస్లీన్ వదిలేస్తే, నీకు తోడుంటా.. రాఖీ సావంత్ ఫైర్

    సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్లతో ఎప్పడూ వార్తల్లో నిలిచే సెక్స్‌బాంబ్ రాఖీ సావంత్ తాజాగా మరోసారి తన నోటికి పదునుపెట్టారు. బిగ్‌బాస్ సీజన్ 12పై స్పందిస్తూ భజన్ కింగ్ అనూప్ జలోటాపై విరుచుకుపడ్డారు. బిగ్‌బాస్ పూర్తయ్యే వరకు ప్రియురాలు జస్లీన్ మాతరు ఆయనకు దక్కడం కష్టమే అని రాఖీ జోస్యం చెప్పింది. ఇలా అనూప్ జాలోటాపై తీవ్రమైన వాగ్భాణాలు వదలింది. ఇంకా ఆమె ఏమన్నారంటే.

    బిగ్‌బాస్‌లోకి ప్రియురాలితో అడుగుపెట్టిన అనూప్ జలోటాకు ఈ షో పూర్తయ్యే సరికి ఆయనకు లోటానే మిగులుతుంది. బిగ్‌బాస్ పూర్తయ్యే వరకు ఆయనను జస్లీన్ వదిలిపెట్టడం ఖాయం అని రాఖీ సావంత్ తీవ్ర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసింది. కూతురు వయసు ఉన్న అమ్మాయితో ప్రేమ ఏంటని అన్నారు. ఇంట్లో అందగత్తె అయిన జస్లీన్ ఎవరి వలలోనే చిక్కుకోవడం ఖాయమన్నారు.

    బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంట్లో అనూప్ జలోటా ప్రతీ అమ్మాయిని గోకుతున్నాడు. అందుకేనేమో ఆయన పెళ్లిల్లు పెటాకులు అయ్యాయి. ముగ్గురు భార్యలు విడాకులు ఇచ్చారు. అతడి ప్రవర్తన వల్లే ఆయన పూర్వ వివాహంలో విడాకులు జరిగి ఉంటాయి అని రాఖీ సావంత్ ధ్వజమెత్తింది.

    అనూప్ జలోటా ప్రియురాలు జస్లీన్ నాకు చిన్నతనం తెలుసు. వాళ్ల తండ్రి కేసర్ మాతరుతో నాకు పరిచయం ఉంది. ఆయన దర్వకత్వం వహించిన లఫ్డా చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించాను. వారి కుటుంబంతో నాకు సంబంధాలు ఉన్నాయి అని ఆమె పేర్కొన్నారు.

    బిగ్‌బాస్ 12 సీజన్‌లో 65 ఏళ్ల అనూప్ జలోటా, 28 జస్లీన్ మాతురు కలిసి జంటగా పాల్గొంటున్నారు. ఈ జంట 12 సీజన్‌లో స్పెషల్ ఎట్రాక్షన్‌గా మారింది. వరుసగా బిగ్‌బాస్ రియాలిటీ షోకు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Rakhi Sawant accused Anup Jalota of hitting every other girl inside the Bigg Boss 12 house, adding that maybe his marriages ended up in divorce because of his Casanova nature. if Jasleen leaves him: 'Anup ji don't worry mai aapke saath kand karungi'
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 15:06 [IST]
