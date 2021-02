English summary

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and Young Hero Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson to release on Netflix. Movie Unit has given official confirmation on Social media. Rakul Preet shared her latest movie to be OTT release. So She requested that, Gather your parents and grandparents for this one, Sardar ka Grandson is coming soon to netflix_in #SardarKaGrandson