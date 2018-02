English summary

Aiyaary features Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in the roles of army officers who want to bring the corruption within the system to the forefront.Aiyaary has become Neeraj Pandey’s third film to be banned in Pakistan. His Baby and Naam Shabana were earlier refused release in Pakistan as well. Satish Anand, who was supposed to distribute Aiyaary in Pakistan, said, “The film is banned. Its content was disapproved.”