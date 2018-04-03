 »   » రానాకు ఏనుగు కష్టాలు.. రూల్స్ బ్రేక్ చేశారు.. కానీ..

English summary

Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati is doing a sensational project with elephants titled 'Hathi Meri Sathi', only a few know that he was shooting in Thailand instead of Assam due to several restrictions. Director Prabhu Solomon wanted to shoot some scenes of the film in Assam, but due to lot of restrictions imposed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, they were forced to shoot in Thailand where there are no such restrictions.