రానాకు ఏనుగు కష్టాలు.. రూల్స్ బ్రేక్ చేశారు.. కానీ..

జంతువుల కథా నేపథ్యంలో అడవిరాముడు లాంటి సినిమాలు వెండితెర మీద బాగానే వచ్చాయి. కానీ జంతు సంరక్షణ చట్టాలు కఠినంగా మారడంతో అలాంటి కథల జోలికి పోవడం కష్టంగా మారింది. చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత రానా దగ్గుబాటి హీరోగా హాథీ మేరి సాథీ అనే సినిమా తెరకెక్కుతున్నది. అయితే ఈ చిత్రంలో ఏనుగు పాత్ర కీలకంగా కావడంతో తప్పనిసరి పరిస్థితి ఎదురైంది. దాంతో ఇండియాలో కాకుండా థాయ్‌లాండ్‌లో ఏనుగులతో చిత్రీకరణ చేపట్టారట.

తొలుత హాథీ మేరి సాథీ చిత్రాన్ని అసోంలో చిత్రీకరించాలనుకొన్నారు. కానీ చట్టాలు కఠినతరంగా ఉండటంతో షూటింగ్‌ను థాయ్‌లాండ్‌లో జరిపారు. అదీ కూడా ఓ వెటర్నరీ డాక్టర్ పర్యవేక్షణలో ఏనుగులతో సీన్లను చిత్రీకరించినట్టు తెలిసింది. షూటింగ్‌కు ముందు, షూటింగ్ తర్వాత ఏనుగులకు ఎలాంటి హానీ తలపెట్టలేదనట్టు దాని ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిపై వైద్యుడి రిపోర్టును కూడా చిత్ర యూనిట్ తీసుకొన్నట్టు సమాచారం.

హాథీ మేరి సాథీ సినిమా షూట్ ముగిసిన తర్వాత జంతు సంరక్షణ బోర్డు అధికారుల నుంచి ఎన్‌వోసి తీసుకోవడానికి ఓ సీడిని కూడా చిత్ర యూనిట్ సిద్ధం చేసినట్టు తెలిసింది. ఈ చిత్రానికి ప్రభు సాల్మన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.

Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati is doing a sensational project with elephants titled 'Hathi Meri Sathi', only a few know that he was shooting in Thailand instead of Assam due to several restrictions. Director Prabhu Solomon wanted to shoot some scenes of the film in Assam, but due to lot of restrictions imposed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, they were forced to shoot in Thailand where there are no such restrictions.
