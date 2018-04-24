English summary

Much awaited teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju was released on Tuesday. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has Ranbir Kapoor playing the titular role and has an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal. After watching the short teaser, one can definitely root for the biopic being one of the best Bollywood has produced in the recent past.