    తాప్సీతో హీరోయిన్ సోదరి కయ్యం... రంగంలోకి దర్శకుడు, గొడవలు ఎందుకు అంటూ?

    By
    |

    కంగనా రనౌత్, రాజ్ కుమార్ రావ్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో తెరకెక్కిన బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రం 'జడ్జిమెంటల్ హై క్యా' ట్రైలర్ బుధవారం విడుదలైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ట్రైలల్ అద్భుతంగా ఉండటంతో పలువురు బాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు ప్రశంసలతో ముంచెత్తారు.

    ''జడ్జిమెంటల్ హై క్యా' ట్రైలర్ చూశాను, నాకు చాలా బాగా నచ్చింది. సినిమాపై నాలో అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచేలా చేసింది.'' అంటూ తాప్సీ ట్వీట్ చేసింది. అయితే సినిమాను పొగుడుతూ చేసిన ఈ ట్వీట్ మీద కంగనా సోదరి రంగోళి చందల్ అసంతృప్తి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఆమె ఆగ్రహానికి కారణం తన సోదరి పేరు ప్రస్తావించకపోవడమే.

    నా సోదరిని ప్రశంసించడం మీకు ఇష్టం లేదా?

    అందరూ ‘జడ్జిమెంటల్ హై క్యా' ట్రైలర్ మీద ప్రశంసలు గుప్పిస్తున్నారు. కానీ నా సోదరి కంగనా రనౌత్ ప్రతిభ గురించి మాట్లాడటానికి ఎవరూ ఇష్ట పడటం లేదు. నా సోదరిపై వివక్ష కొనసాగుతుంది అనడానికి ఇదొక ఉదాహరణ. తాప్సీ జీ ఇలాంటి చీప్ ట్రిక్స్ ఆపండి' అంటూ రంగోళి చందల్ ఫైర్ అయ్యారు.

    రంగంలోకి దర్శకుడు అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్, గొడవలు ఎందుకు అంటూ...

    తాప్సీపై రంగోళి చందల్ చేసిన కామెంట్లపై ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్ స్పందించారు. ‘ఎందుకు ఇలా మాట్లాడతావ్ రంగోళి.. ఎదుటివారిని నిరాశ పరిచే ఇలాంటి వైఖరి మంచిది కాదు. నువ్వు ఇలా ఎందుకు మాట్లాడుతున్నావో అర్థం కావడం లేదు. ప్రతి దానికి గొడవ పెట్టుకోవాలనుకోవడం సరైంది కాదు' అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    నేను ఇద్దరితో పని చేశాను, అందుకే నీ మాటలు నచ్చడం లేదు

    నేను కంగనా, తాప్సీ ఇద్దరితో పని చేశాను. అందుకే నీ మాటలు నేను జీర్ణించుకోలేక పోతేన్నాను. ట్రైలర్ మీద పొగడ్తలు గుప్పించడం అంటే అందులో కంగనా నటనతో సహా అన్ని అంశాలను పొగడటమే.' అంటూ అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    జడ్జిమెంటల్ హై క్యా

    జడ్జిమెంటల్ హై క్యా చిత్రానికి రాఘవేంద్రరావు తనయుడు ప్రకాష్ కోవెలమూడి దర్శకత్వం వహించగా, ఆయన భార్య కనికా థిల్లాన్ కథ అందించారు. బాలాజీ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్ పతాకంపై ఏక్తా కపూర్ నిర్మించారు. జులై 26న ఈ మూవీ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. కంగనా రనౌత్ ఇందులో తడబాటు, సంక్లిష్ట మనస్తత్వం, అనుమానాస్పదంగా కనిపించే బాబీ అనే పాత్రలో నటించింది. రాజ్ కుమార్ రావు కేశవ్ పాత్ర పోషించాడు. కేశవ్.. బాబీ పక్క ఇంట్లో అద్దెకు దిగుతాడు. అతడిపై బాబీ ఓ కన్నేసి ఉంచుతుంది. అతడి నార్మల్ లైఫ్ అంతా ఫేక్ అని గుర్తిస్తుంది. ఓ హత్య కేసులో పోలీసులు ఈ ఇద్దరినీ అనుమానిస్తారు. తమను తాను నిర్దోషులుగా ప్రూవ్ చేసుకునే క్రమంలో వీరి మధ్య జరిగే ఫైట్ ఆసక్తి కరంగా చూపించబోతున్నారు.

    English summary
    Taapsee praised the film Judgementall Hai Kya and wrote, "This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it!." Kangana's sister Rangoli who is known for lashing out at celebrities, wrote, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy." Anurag Kashyap who is close friends with Taapsee Pannu, came to her defence and wrote, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana."
    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
