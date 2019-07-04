తాప్సీతో హీరోయిన్ సోదరి కయ్యం... రంగంలోకి దర్శకుడు, గొడవలు ఎందుకు అంటూ?

English summary

Taapsee praised the film Judgementall Hai Kya and wrote, "This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it!." Kangana's sister Rangoli who is known for lashing out at celebrities, wrote, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy." Anurag Kashyap who is close friends with Taapsee Pannu, came to her defence and wrote, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana."