బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు రణ్వీర్ సింగ్కు రియల్ లైఫ్లో భార్యగా మారిన స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ దీపికా పదుకోన్ ఇప్పడు రీల్ లైఫ్లో కూడా భార్యగా నటించబోతున్నారు. క్రికెట్ నేపథ్యంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న 83 చిత్రంలో రణ్వీర్ సింగ్కు భార్యగా నటిస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రంలో రణ్వీర్ కపిల్ దేవ్ పాత్రలో నటిస్తుండగా.. ఆయన భార్య రోమి భాటియాగా దీపిక పదుకోన్ నటించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి కబీర్ ఖాన్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తుండగా, దీపిక పదుకోన్ సహ నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.
83 మూవీలో ఆసక్తికరమైన సన్నివేశాలను డిజైన్ చేశారని చిత్ర యూనిట్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడిస్తున్నాయి. 83 ప్రపంచకప్ ఫైనల్ మ్యాచ్ జరుగుతుండగా.. ఇండియన్ క్రికెట్ టీమ్ తక్కువ స్కోరుకే అవుట్ కావడంతో రోమి ఇతరులు అర్ధాంతరంగా స్టేడియం నుంచి బయటకు వెళ్తారు. అయితే అనూహ్యంగా దిగ్గజ జట్టు వెస్టిండీస్పై భారత్ పైచేయి సాధించడంతో తిరిగి మ్యాచ్ చూడటానికి వస్తే.. సెక్యూరిటీ అనుమతించకపోవడమనే సీన్ సినిమాకు ఓ హైలెట్గా నిలుస్తుందని చెబుతున్నారు. ఆ సమయంలో రోమి పడే ఆవేదన డ్రమాటిక్గా ఉంటుంది అని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు.
83 మూవీలో రణ్వీర్, దీపిక కలిసి నటించే నాలుగో చిత్రం అవుతుంది. రామ్ లీలా, బాజీరావు మస్తానీ, పద్వావత్ చిత్రాల్లో కలిసి నటించారు. 83 చిత్రంలో సాకీబ్ సలీం, హర్డీ సందూ, అమ్మీ విర్క్, తాహీర్ బాసిన్, చిరాగ్ పాటిల్, పంకజ్ త్రిపాఠి తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ఏప్రిల్ 10, 2020 రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pairing for fourth time. The two real time couple getting ready for 83 movie. Deepika Padukone play Ranveer Singh's wife in this movie. Earlier, shared screen space in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, after that they were seen in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
