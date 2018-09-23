 »   » ప్రముఖ దర్శకురాలు కన్నుమూత.. తీవ్ర విషాదంలో బాలీవుడ్

Our dear beloved friend Kalpana Lajmi has gone to a better place. RIP my darling Kalpan. I shall miss you so terribly.

Deeply saddened... at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace.

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi died on Sunday morning (September 23) after a long battle with kidney cancer. She was 64 years old.The Daman director breathed her last around 4:30 am Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Her last rites will take place at Oshiwara Crematorium at 1 pm. Soni Razdan and Huma Qureshi shared the sad news on their Twitter accounts.