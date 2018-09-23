తెలుగు
 »   » ప్రముఖ దర్శకురాలు కన్నుమూత.. తీవ్ర విషాదంలో బాలీవుడ్

ప్రముఖ దర్శకురాలు కన్నుమూత.. తీవ్ర విషాదంలో బాలీవుడ్

    ప్రముఖ దర్శకురాలు కల్పనా లాజ్మీ ఇకలేరు. ఆదివారం ఉదయం 4.30 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో ముంబైలోని కోకిలాబెన్ హాస్పిటల్‌లో తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆమె వయసు 64 సంవత్సరాలు. కొన్నేళ్లుగా ఆమె కిడ్నీ క్యాన్సర్‌తో బాధపడుతున్నారు. లాజ్మి అంత్యక్రియలు ఆదివారం మధ్నాహ్నం 1 గంట ప్రాంతంలో నిర్వహించనున్నట్టు కుటుంబ సభ్యులు తెలిపారు. కల్పనా లాజ్మీ మృతికి సినీ ప్రముఖులు, సన్నిహితులు తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతిని వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    రుడాలి చిత్ర దర్శకురాలిగా

    రుడాలి చిత్ర దర్శకురాలిగా

    కల్పనా లాజ్మి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన రుడాలి చిత్రం సినీ విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు, అత్యంత ప్రజాదరణను పొందింది. ఈ చిత్రం అవార్డులను, రివార్డులను గెలుచుకొన్నది. ఆ తర్వాత దర్మియాన్, ఇన్ బిట్వీన్, దామన్ లాంటి చిత్రాలకు ఆమె దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఆమె చివరిగా దర్శకత్వం వహించిన చిత్రం చింగారి 2006లో విడుదలైంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో మిథున్ చక్రవర్తి, సుస్మితా సేన్, అనుజ్ స్వాహ్ని నటించారు.

    భూపేన్ హజారికాతో సహజీవనం

    భూపేన్ హజారికాతో సహజీవనం

    ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు, నిర్మాత, నటుడు గురు దత్‌కు ఆమె మేనకోడలు. ప్రఖ్యాత దర్శకుడు శ్యామ్ బెనగల్‌కు అసిస్టెంట్ డైరెక్టర్‌గా పనిచేయడం ద్వారా సినీ పరిశ్రమలోకి ప్రవేశించారు. అస్సామీ గాయకుడు భూపేన్ హజారికాతో ఆమె సహజీవనం చేశారు. భూపేన్ 2011లో మరణించిన తర్వాత ఆమె ఒంటరి జీవితాన్ని అనుభవించారు.

    అండగా నిలిచిన అమీర్ ఖాన్, తదితరులు

    అండగా నిలిచిన అమీర్ ఖాన్, తదితరులు

    కిడ్నీ క్యాన్సర్ కారణంగా ఆమె చికిత్స పొందుతున్న సమయంలో అమీర్ ఖాన్, రోహిత్ శెట్టి ఆదుకొన్నారు. ప్రతి నెల ఆమె డయాలిసిస్ కోసం 2.5 లక్షలు ఖర్చయ్యేది. ఆ సమయంలోనే ఇండియన్ ఫిల్మ్స్ అండ్ టెలివజిన్ డైరెక్టర్స్ అసోసియేషన్, అమీర్, శెట్టిలు అండగా నిలిచారు.

    హ్యూమా ఖురేషి ట్వీట్

    కల్పనా లాజ్మి మనల్ని వదిలివెళ్లారు. ఆదివారం ఉదయం మరణించారు. ఆమె మరణవార్తతో తీవ్ర విషాదంలో మునిగిపోయాను అని బాలీవుడ్ నటి హ్యూమా ఖురేషి ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    నా ప్రియ నేస్తం ఇకలేరు

    నా ప్రియమైన నేస్తం కల్పనా లాజ్మి కన్నుముశారు. ఆమె ఈ ప్రపంచాన్ని వీడి మరో మంచి ప్రపంచానికి వెళ్లిపోయారు. ఆమె లేని లోటు తీర్చ లేనిది అని సోని రజ్దాన్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    English summary
    Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi died on Sunday morning (September 23) after a long battle with kidney cancer. She was 64 years old.The Daman director breathed her last around 4:30 am Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Her last rites will take place at Oshiwara Crematorium at 1 pm. Soni Razdan and Huma Qureshi shared the sad news on their Twitter accounts.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 10:49 [IST]
