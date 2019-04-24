లైంగికంగా వేధించి నిషేదానికి గురైన దర్శకుడితో ఆ హీరో సినిమా చేస్తాడా?

English summary

There were reports, however, that John Abraham had shown interest in a script which Sajid Khan pitched to the actor and the duo will soon start working on the same. They have previously collaborated on 2012 comedy Housefull 2. When asked if he is working with John, Sajid told PTI, "Not true... I'm under suspension from the director's association and am not working since the last 6 months. I will finish off my suspension period for the next few months and only then consider work," he added.