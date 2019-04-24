లైంగికంగా వేధించి నిషేదానికి గురైన దర్శకుడితో ఆ హీరో సినిమా చేస్తాడా?

#మీటూ ఉద్యమం తెరపైకి వచ్చిన తర్వాత బాలీవుడ్ డైరెక్టర్ సాజిద్ ఖాన్ మీద వేటు పడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ముగ్గురు మహిళలను లైంగికంగా వేధించాడనే ఆరోపణలు ఎదుర్కొన్న అతడిపై ఇండియన్ ఫిల్మ్ అండ్ టెలివిజన్ డైరెక్టర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ సంవత్సరం పాటు నిషేధం విధించింది. ఈ ఆరోపణల కారణంగా 'హౌస్ఫుల్ 4' మూవీ నుంచి కూడా అతడిని అర్దాంతరంగా తప్పించారు.
తాజాగా ఈ దర్శకుడితో బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు జాన్ అబ్రహం పని చేయడానికి ఆసక్తి చూపుతున్నట్లు వార్తలు తెరపైకి వచ్చాయి. ఇటీవలే అతడికి సాజిద్ కథ చెప్పినట్లు సమాచారం. 2012 సాజిద్, జాన్ 'హౌస్ఫుల్2'లో కలిసి పని చేశారు.
జాన్ అబ్రహాంతో పని చేయబోతున్నారా? అనే విషయంపై సాజిద్ ఖాన్ను ప్రశ్నించగా... 'ఆ వార్తల్లో నిజం లేదు.. నాపై డైరెక్టర్స్ అసోసియేషన్లో నిషేదం ఉంది. గత ఆరు నెలలుగా నేను వర్క్ చేయడం లేదు. మరికొన్ని రోజుల్లో నా సస్పెన్షన్ పీరియడ్ ముగుస్తుంది. ఆ తర్వాత సినిమాలు చేయడంపై దృష్టి పెడతాను' అన్నారు.
చివరగా రొమియా అక్బర్ వాల్టర్(రా) చిత్రంలో నటించిన జాన్ అబ్రహాం ప్రస్తుతం అనీస్ బజ్మీ మల్టీస్టారర్ కామెడీ మూవీ 'పాగల్పంటి' చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. దీంతో పాటు 'బాట్లా హౌస్' చిత్రంలో పోలీస్ ఆఫీసర్ పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నారు.
There were reports, however, that John Abraham had shown interest in a script which Sajid Khan pitched to the actor and the duo will soon start working on the same. They have previously collaborated on 2012 comedy Housefull 2. When asked if he is working with John, Sajid told PTI, "Not true... I'm under suspension from the director's association and am not working since the last 6 months. I will finish off my suspension period for the next few months and only then consider work," he added.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 17:38 [IST]
