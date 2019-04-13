టాలీవుడ్లో సెన్సేషనల్ హిట్గా నిలిచిన RX 100 బాలీవుడ్లో క్రేజీ ప్రాజెక్ట్గా మారబోతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా ప్రముఖ హీరో సునీల్ శెట్టి కుమారుడు ఆహన్ శెట్టి బాలీవుడ్కు పరిచయం కాబోతున్నాడు. ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత సాజిద్ నడియావాలా రూపొందిస్తున్న చిత్రానికి మిలన్ లుథ్రియా దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా కోసం సల్మాన్ కోసం పనిచేసిన హాలీవుడ్ స్టంట్ మాస్టర్ స్టీఫెన్ రిచ్చర్ను బరిలోకి దించారట. గతంలో సల్మాన్తో సాజిద్ రూపొందించిన కిక్, వరుణ్ ధావన్తో తీసిన డిషూం సినిమాకు ఈయన యాక్షన్ డైరెక్టర్గా పనిచేశారు.
ఈ సందర్భంగా స్టీఫెన్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. యాక్షన్ సినిమాలంటే నాకు చాలా ఇష్టం. వన్స్ ఆపాన్ ఏ టైమ్ ఇన్ ముంబై, దీవార్ లాంటి సినిమాలకు పనిచేశాను. యాక్షన్తో కూడిన సన్నివేశాలు ఉన్న సినిమాకు పనిచేయడం ఆనందంగా ఉంటుంది అని అన్నారు.
RX 100 సినిమా మే నెలలో షూటింగ్కు వెళ్తున్నది. సాజిద్ నడియావాలాతో మళ్లీ చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత పనిచేస్తున్నాను. గతంలో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్తో పనిచేసే అవకాశం కల్పించారు. ప్రస్తుతం సునీల్ శెట్టి కుమారుడు అహన్ తొలి సినిమాకు పనిచేయడం సంతోషంగా ఉంది అని అన్నారు.
Sajid Nadiadwala is introducing Ahan Shetty with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX 100, which will be directed by Milan Luthria. The makers have roped in Stefan Richter to design the stunts for the actioner. Interestingly, Stefan has previously worked as the action director on Salman Khan’s Kick (2014).
Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
