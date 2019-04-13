తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    హిందీ RX 100‌కు హాలీవుడ్ స్టంట్ మాస్టర్.. ప్రముఖ హీరో కుమారుడు బాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ

    By
    |

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో సెన్సేషనల్ హిట్‌గా నిలిచిన RX 100 బాలీవుడ్‌లో క్రేజీ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌గా మారబోతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా ప్రముఖ హీరో సునీల్ శెట్టి కుమారుడు ఆహన్ శెట్టి బాలీవుడ్‌కు పరిచయం కాబోతున్నాడు. ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత సాజిద్ నడియావాలా రూపొందిస్తున్న చిత్రానికి మిలన్ లుథ్రియా దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమా కోసం సల్మాన్‌ కోసం పనిచేసిన హాలీవుడ్ స్టంట్ మాస్టర్ స్టీఫెన్ రిచ్చర్‌ను బరిలోకి దించారట. గతంలో సల్మాన్‌తో సాజిద్ రూపొందించిన కిక్, వరుణ్ ధావన్‌తో తీసిన డిషూం సినిమాకు ఈయన యాక్షన్ డైరెక్టర్‌గా పనిచేశారు.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా స్టీఫెన్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. యాక్షన్ సినిమాలంటే నాకు చాలా ఇష్టం. వన్స్ ఆపాన్ ఏ టైమ్ ఇన్ ముంబై, దీవార్ లాంటి సినిమాలకు పనిచేశాను. యాక్షన్‌తో కూడిన సన్నివేశాలు ఉన్న సినిమాకు పనిచేయడం ఆనందంగా ఉంటుంది అని అన్నారు.

    Salman Khans action director Stefan Richter to work for RX 100

    RX 100 సినిమా మే నెలలో షూటింగ్‌కు వెళ్తున్నది. సాజిద్ నడియావాలాతో మళ్లీ చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత పనిచేస్తున్నాను. గతంలో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌తో పనిచేసే అవకాశం కల్పించారు. ప్రస్తుతం సునీల్ శెట్టి కుమారుడు అహన్ తొలి సినిమాకు పనిచేయడం సంతోషంగా ఉంది అని అన్నారు.

    English summary
    Sajid Nadiadwala is introducing Ahan Shetty with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX 100, which will be directed by Milan Luthria. The makers have roped in Stefan Richter to design the stunts for the actioner. Interestingly, Stefan has previously worked as the action director on Salman Khan’s Kick (2014).
    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue