 »   » రికార్డు సృష్టించిన సల్మాన్ ‘రేస్3’.. ఇండియాలో ఇదే తొలిసారి!

    రేస్‌3 చిత్రం విడుదలకు ముందే ఓ ఘనతను సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. రేస్ సిరీస్‌లో సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ నటించిన ఈ చిత్రం మూడోది అనే సంగతి తెలిసిందే. రమేష్ తరానీ రూపొందించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి రెమో డిసౌజా దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ తొలిసారి ఈ సిరీస్‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు. అయితే రేస్‌3 చిత్రాన్ని 3డీ టెక్నాలజీలో రూపొందించడం విశేషం.

    రేస్‌‌3 చిత్రం సస్పెన్స్, థ్రిల్లర్‌తో కూడింది. ప్రేక్షకులు సీట్లకు అత్తుకుపోయే విధంగా సన్నివేశాలు ఉంటాయి. యాక్షన్ సీన్లు ఆడియెన్స్‌ను కొత్త అనుభూతికి గురిచేస్తాయి. అందుకే ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 3డీ ఫార్మాట్‌లో రూపొందిస్తున్నాం అని నిర్మాత రమేస్ తెలిపారు. ఇండియాలో ఓ యాక్షన్ చిత్రాన్ని 3డీలో రూపొందించడం ఇదే తొలిసారి అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

    దేశంలో ఓ యాక్షన్ ఫిలింను ఇంతవరకు 3డీలో రూపొందించలేదు. సూపర్‌స్టార్ సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ యాక్షన్ సీన్లలో నటిస్తే ప్రేక్షకులు ఎంత థ్రిల్ అవుతారో అనే విషయాన్ని దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకొని 3డీలో రూపొందించాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్నాం అని రమేష్ తరానీ వెల్లడించారు.

    రేస్‌3 చిత్రంలో యాక్షన్ ఎపిసోడ్స్ చాలా అద్బుతంగా ఉంటాయి. కారు, వాహనాల ఛేజింగ్ థ్రిల్ గురిచేస్తాయి. స్టంట్స్ చాలా ఆసక్తికరంగా ఉంటాయి. తెర మీద సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ చేసే అడ్వెంచర్స్ ఫ్యాన్స్‌ను తన్మయత్వానికి గురిచేస్తాయి రమేష్ అన్నారు.

    రేస్3 చిత్రంలో సల్మాన్ సరసన జాక్వలైన్ ఫెర్నాండేజ్ నటించింది. మిగితా పాత్రల్లో బాబీ డియోల్, అనిల్ కపూర్, డైసీ షా, సాకీబ్ సలీం తదితరులు కనిపిస్తారు. జాక్వలైన్, డైసీ అందాలు ఈ చిత్రానికి ఆకర్షణగా మారనున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా జూన్ 15న రిలీజ్ అవుతున్నది. ఇప్పటికే రిలీజైన రేస్, రేస్2 చిత్రాలు ఘన విజయాన్ని సాధించాయి.

    English summary
    The makers of Race franchise are taking the third instalment a notch higher than the last two. If producer Ramesh Taurani has replaced Abbas-Mustan with Remo D'Souza, he has also added star power with Salman Khan. That's not all. The latest news suggests that Race 3 will also be released in 3D. Race 3, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, will hit the screens on June 15.
    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 19:42 [IST]
