 »   » రికార్డు సృష్టించిన సల్మాన్ ‘రేస్3’.. ఇండియాలో ఇదే తొలిసారి!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
salman khan race3 jacqueline fernandez bobby deol abbas mustan remo dsouza సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ రేస్3 జాక్వలైన్ ఫెర్నాండేజ్ బాబీ డియోల్ అబ్బాస్ మస్తాన్ రెమో డిసౌజా
English summary
The makers of Race franchise are taking the third instalment a notch higher than the last two. If producer Ramesh Taurani has replaced Abbas-Mustan with Remo D'Souza, he has also added star power with Salman Khan. That's not all. The latest news suggests that Race 3 will also be released in 3D. Race 3, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, will hit the screens on June 15.
Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 19:42 [IST]