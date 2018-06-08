 »   » రికార్డు సృష్టించిన సల్మాన్ ‘రేస్3’.. ఇండియాలో ఇదే తొలిసారి!

English summary

The makers of Race franchise are taking the third instalment a notch higher than the last two. If producer Ramesh Taurani has replaced Abbas-Mustan with Remo D'Souza, he has also added star power with Salman Khan. That's not all. The latest news suggests that Race 3 will also be released in 3D. Race 3, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, will hit the screens on June 15.