    ఎన్నో ఎత్తు పల్లాలు.. భావోద్వేగానికి గురైన సమంత: ‘ఓ బేబీ’ గురించి..

    విభిన్నమైన కథలు ఎంచుకుంటూ నటనలో తనదైన ప్రతిభ కనబరుస్తూ.. ముగ్దమనోహరమైన రూపంతో అభిమానుల ఫేవరెట్ హీరోయిన్‌గా తన సత్తా చాటుతున్న వారిలో హీరోయిన్ సమంత ఒకరు. నందినిరెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో మహిళా ప్రధాన ఇతివృత్తంతో సామ్ ఓ సినిమా చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రానికి 'ఓ బేబీ' అనే టైటిల్ ఫైనల్ చేశారు. కొరియన్ చిత్రం మిస్ గ్రానీ ఆధారంగా ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందుతోంది.

    'ఓ బేబీ' షూటింగ్ పూర్తయిన సందర్భంగా సమంత తన ఇన్‌స్టా పేజీలో భావోద్వేగంతో ఓ పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించి తన లుక్ విడుదల చేశారు. తన కెరీర్లో ప్రత్యేకమైన సినిమాగా చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    ఎన్నో ఎత్తు పల్లాలు.. భావోద్వేగానికి గురైన సమంత

    ఎన్నో ఎత్తు పల్లాలు.. భావోద్వేగానికి గురైన సమంత

    ‘‘ఈ రోజు నాకు ఎంతో గొప్పగా అనిపిస్తోంది. నేను సరైన దారిలో వెళ్లడానికి ఆ దేవడితో పాటు ప్రజలు ఎంతో సహకరించారు. వ్యక్తిగతంగా, వృత్తి పరంగా ఎదగడానికి కొంత సమయం పట్టింది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఎన్నో ఎత్తు పల్లాలను చూశాను. ఈ రోజు నా ఎదుగుదలను చూసి నేను ఎంతో సంతృప్తి చెందుతున్నాను.'' అంటూ సమంత వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    ఓ బేబీ

    ఓ బేబీ

    ‘ఓ బేబీ' షూటింగ్ పూర్తయింది. ఇది నా మనసుకు ఎంతో దగ్గరైన చిత్రం. చాలా ప్రత్యేకమైన చిత్రం. డైరెక్టర్ నందినీ రెడ్డి చాలా బాగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని హ్యాండిల్ చేశారు. నాకు ఎంతో ఇష్టమైన క్యారెక్టర్ ఇచ్చారని సమంత తెలిపారు.

    విభిన్నమైన కథ

    విభిన్నమైన కథ

    ఇందులో సమంత డెబ్బై ఏళ్ల ముసలమ్మ పాత్రలో... 20 యువతి పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇండియన్ సినిమా చరిత్రలో ఇప్పటి వరకు రాని ఒక విభిన్నమైన కథతో ఈ చిత్రం ఉండబోతోందని టాక్.

    నందినీ రెడ్డి బెస్ట్ కాస్ట్ అండ్ క్రూ...

    నందినీ రెడ్డి బెస్ట్ కాస్ట్ అండ్ క్రూ...

    ‘ఓ బేబీ' చిత్రానికి ఇప్పటి తాను చేసిన సినిమాలన్నింటికంటే బెస్ట్ కాస్ట్ అండ్ క్రూతో పని చేసినట్లు దర్శకురాలు నందినీ రెడ్డి తెలిపారు. పీపుల్స్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ, సురేష్‌ప్రొడక్షన్స్ సంస్థలతో కలిసి సునీత తాటి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    "Today I am so grateful.. to the universe to God to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction .. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally.There have been many ups and downs . But today I feel the satisfaction of that growth .. as I wrap yet another film #OhBaby I just know in my heart that this one is going to be special . My dear director nandureddyy for always being my great big 🐼 and giving me my most most most favourite character yet." Samantha tweeted.
