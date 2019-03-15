ఎన్నో ఎత్తు పల్లాలు.. భావోద్వేగానికి గురైన సమంత: ‘ఓ బేబీ’ గురించి..

English summary

"Today I am so grateful.. to the universe to God to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction .. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally.There have been many ups and downs . But today I feel the satisfaction of that growth .. as I wrap yet another film #OhBaby I just know in my heart that this one is going to be special . My dear director nandureddyy for always being my great big 🐼 and giving me my most most most favourite character yet." Samantha tweeted.