English summary

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has now crossed Rs 250 crore-mark at the box office within 10 days of the release. According to a boxofficeindia report, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has earned Rs 261.83 crore and is expected to Rs 300-crore club. The Ranbir Kapoor film is still going strong at the box office and has brojen as many records as it has created. Sanjay Dutt said, "Drug addiction is a disease which cannot be cured. Today, if I think I can smoke up a joint, I'm finished.