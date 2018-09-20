తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » షారుక్ కూతురితో బిగ్‌బీ మనవడు సెల్ఫీ జోష్.. వైరల్‌గా మారి..

షారుక్ కూతురితో బిగ్‌బీ మనవడు సెల్ఫీ జోష్.. వైరల్‌గా మారి..

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బాలీవుడ్‌‌లో స్టార్ల మధ్య పోటీ పక్కన పెడితే వారి పిల్లలు మాత్రం చాలా అన్యోన్యయంగా సమయాన్ని గడిపేస్తుంటారు. బిగ్‌బీ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, బాద్షా షారుక్ ఖాన్ కుటుంబల మధ్య మంచి స్నేహ సంబంధాలు ఉన్నాయి. అందుకు ప్రతీకగా వారి పిల్లలు చేసే పనులు వారి బంధాలను వెల్లడిస్తుంటాయి.

    తాజాగా షారుక్ కూతురు సుహానా ఖాన్, అమితాబ్ కూతురు శ్వేతా బచ్చన్ నందా కుమారుడు అగస్త్యా నందాతో కలిసి దిగిన సెల్ఫీ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది. ఈ ఫొటోను సుహానా ఫ్యాన్ పేజ్ షేర్ చేయడం మీడియా దృష్టిని ఆకర్షించింది. ఈ ఫోటోలో అగస్థ్య, సుహానాలిద్దరూ చూడ చక్కగా ఉన్నారు. సుహానా, అగస్త్యా బాల్య స్నేహితులు. వీరిద్దరూ ఇరు ఫ్యామిలీ సభ్యులు కలిసి వెళ్లిన దాఖలాలు ఉన్నాయి.

    Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana’s selfie with Amitabh Bachchans grandson Agastya

    నటనలో ఇప్పుడిప్పుడే ఓనమాలు దిద్దుకొంటున్న సుహానా త్వరలోనే బాలీవుడ్‌లో రంగ ప్రవేశం చేసే అవకాశాలు ఉన్నాయి. నాటక రంగానికి చేరువైన సుహానా ఇటీవల ప్రదర్శించిన ఓ నాటకానికి మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది.

    English summary
    Grandson of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and daughter of star Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's friendship is an example of this. Recently one of Suhana's fan accounts shared a picture of the damsel with friend Agastya, where the two can be seen posing.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 19:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue