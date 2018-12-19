తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ఈ సినిమా కూడా ఆడక పోతే నిజంగానే ‘జీరో’ అవుతాడా? షారుక్ రియాక్షన్ ఏమిటి?

ఈ సినిమా కూడా ఆడక పోతే నిజంగానే ‘జీరో’ అవుతాడా? షారుక్ రియాక్షన్ ఏమిటి?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    షారుక్ ఖాన్ చివరి చిత్రం 'జబ్ హ్యాపీ మెట్ సెజల్' భారీ అంచనాలతో వచ్చి బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద బోల్తా పడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇంతియాజ్ అలీ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రం బాలీవుడ్ బెస్ట్ మోడర్న్ లవ్ స్టోరీల్లో ఒకటిగా నిలుస్తుందని భావించారు కానీ సినిమా అంచనాలను అందుకోలేదు. దీంతో డిజాస్టర్ టాక్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది. దాదాపు రూ. 90 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రం రూ. 20 కోట్ల నుంచి 30 కోట్ల నష్టాన్ని మిగిల్చింది. ఇవి మాత్రమే కాదు షారుక్ నటించిన డియర్ జిందగీ, ఫ్యాన్, రయీస్, దిల్ వాలె లాంటి చిత్రాలు సైతం ఆశించిన ఫలితాలు సాధించలేదు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో షారుక్ తాజా చిత్రం 'జీరో'పై బాక్సాఫీస్ వర్గాల్లో ఉత్కంఠ నెలకొంది.

    ఈ సినిమా ఆడక పోతే పరిస్థితి ఏంటి?

    ఈ సినిమా ఆడక పోతే పరిస్థితి ఏంటి?

    ‘జీరో' ప్రమోషన్లలో భాగంగా ఇటీవల ఓ ఆంగ్లపత్రిక ఇంటర్వ్యూలో పాల్గొన్న షారుక్‌కు ఈ సినిమా కూడా ఆడక పోతే పరిస్థితి ఏమిటి? అనే ప్రశ్న ఎదురైంది. దీనికి ఆయన ఏ మాత్రం మొహమాట పడకుండా సమాధానం ఇచ్చారు.

    ఫెయిలైతే పని ఉండదేమో? నమ్మితే సినిమాల్లో కొనసాగుతాను

    ఫెయిలైతే పని ఉండదేమో? నమ్మితే సినిమాల్లో కొనసాగుతాను

    సినిమా ఆడటం, ఆడక పోవడం అనేది నా చేతుల్లో లేదు. అలాంటపుడు నేను దాని గురించి ఆలోచించడం ఎందుకు? జనాలు ఈ సినిమా నాకు ఎంతో ముఖ్యం అని భావిస్తే... అది వారి అభిప్రాయం. అంతా దేవుడి చేతిలోనే ఉంది. ఈ సినిమా సరిగా ఆడకపోతే... ఏం జరుగుతుంది? మరో ఆరు నెలలు లేదా 10 నెలలు నాకు పని ఉండదేమో? నేను చేసే పని, నా కళ మంచిదే అని నమ్మితే... ఇందులోనే కంటిన్యూ అవుతూ పని సంపాదించుకుంటాను.... అని షారుక్ అన్నారు.

    గత 15 సంవత్సరాలుగా అదే..

    గత 15 సంవత్సరాలుగా అదే..

    సరైన కంబ్యాక్(విజయం) కోసం గత 15 సంవత్సరాలుగా ప్రయత్నిస్తూనే ఉన్నాను. అయితే అలా జరుగుతుందా? లేదా? చెప్పలేను. సినీ వ్యాపార ప్రపంచం ఎప్పుడూ సినిమా బిజినెస్ మాత్రమే చూస్తుంది. వారి దృష్టిలో అది రైటే.... అని షారుక్ అన్నారు.

    జీరో

    జీరో

    షారుక్ ఖాన్, కత్రినా కైఫ్, అనుష్క శర్మ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో రూపొందిన ‘జీరో' చిత్రం డిసెంబర్ 21న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. ఆనంద్ ఎల్ రాయ్ దర్వకత్వంలో షారుక్ భార్య గౌరీ ఖాన్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని రెడ్ చిల్లీస్ ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్స్ పతాకంపై నిర్మించారు. ఇందులో షారుక్ మరుగుజ్జు పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. కత్రినా కైఫ్ ఆల్కహలిక్ నటి పాత్రలో, అనుష్క శర్మ వికలాంగురాలైన నాసా సైంటిస్ట్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతోంది.

    English summary
    In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shahrukh Khan, who is now gearing up for his new film Zero, opened up about what would happen if it met the same box office fate. "I can’t change that, and if I can’t change something, why should I think about it? If people feel that 'Zero' is very important for me, it’s their feeling. God forbid, if this film doesn’t work, what will happen? Maybe, I won’t get work for six months or 10 months, but if I believe that my craft and art is good, I will continue to get work," the actor said.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue