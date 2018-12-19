 »   » ఈ సినిమా కూడా ఆడక పోతే నిజంగానే ‘జీరో’ అవుతాడా? షారుక్ రియాక్షన్ ఏమిటి?

English summary

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shahrukh Khan, who is now gearing up for his new film Zero, opened up about what would happen if it met the same box office fate. "I can’t change that, and if I can’t change something, why should I think about it? If people feel that 'Zero' is very important for me, it’s their feeling. God forbid, if this film doesn’t work, what will happen? Maybe, I won’t get work for six months or 10 months, but if I believe that my craft and art is good, I will continue to get work," the actor said.