హీరోయిన్ ఆవేదన: నొప్పి బాధిస్తున్నా నవ్వుతూ ఫ్యాన్స్ కోసం... ఇంకా ఏం చేయాలి?

బాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ షమితా శెట్టి తనతో సెల్ఫీ తీసుకోవడానికి ప్రయత్నించిన అభిమానులతో అమర్యాదగా ప్రవర్తించిందంటూ సోషల్ మీడియాలో తీవ్రమైన ట్రోలింగ్ జరుగుతోంది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఓ వీడియో నెట్లో వైరల్ అవుతోంది.
తనపై జరుగుతున్న విమర్శల దాడిపై షమితా శెట్టి వివరణ ఇచ్చారు. తాను ఏ పరిస్థితుల్లో ఉన్నానో అర్థం చేసుకోకుండా కొందరు ఇష్టం వచ్చినట్లు ప్రవర్తిస్తున్నారని వాపోయారు. నేను కూడా మనిషినే, నాకూ బాధలు ఉంటాయంటూ ఆమె తన గోడు వెల్లబోసుకున్నారు.
ఆర్టిస్టు బాధ ఎవరూ అర్థం చేసుకోరు...
ఈ రోజు చాలా బాధగా ఉంది... ఒక ఆర్టిస్ట్ ఏ పరిస్థితుల్లో ఉందో ఎవరూ అర్థం చేసుకోరు. నేను మెడ నొప్పితో బాధపడుతున్నాను. అయినప్పటికీ నా కోసం అక్కడ వేచి ఉన్న అభిమానులతో కలిసి ఫోటోలకు ఫోజులు ఇచ్చాను.
నొప్పి బాధిస్తోంది, సహనం నశించింది
కొంతకాలంగా మెడికల్ ట్రీట్మెంటులో ఉన్నాను. మెడనొప్పి బాధిస్తోంది... అయినప్పటికీ ముఖంలో చిరునవ్వు చిందిస్తూ నా అభిమాని ఒకరికి ఫోటో తీసుకోవడంలో హెల్ప్ చేశాను. సెలబ్రిటీలను ప్రతి విషయంలో తప్పుబడతారని తెలుసు, కానీ ఒక చిన్న విషయంపై ఇంతలా రియాక్ట్ అవుతారని అనుకోలేదు.
అభిమానులంటే గౌరవం ఉంది
అభిమానులంటే గౌరవం ఉంది. వారు నాపై ఎంతో ప్రేమను చూపిస్తారు. విమ్శలను పెద్దగా పట్టించుకోను కానీ ఇపుడు జరుగుతున్నది చూసి వివరణ ఇవ్వాలనిపించింది. నేనూ మనిషినే, నాకూ బాధలు ఉంటాయి, ఈ విషయం అందరూ అర్థం చేసుకోవాలి అని షమితా శెట్టి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
షమితా శెట్టి
బాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ శిల్పా శెట్టి సోదరిగా ఇండస్ట్రీలోకి అడుగు పెట్టిన షమితా శెట్టి... జెహర్, మొహబ్బతేన్ తదితర చిత్రాల్లో నటించింది. ప్రస్తుతం అడ్వంచరస్ రియాల్టీ షో ‘ఖత్రోంకి ఖిలాడి సీజన్ 9' షో చేస్తున్నారు.
"Nobody really understands the state of mind of an artist .i was rushing out of the place with an emergency to attend too, with a slip disc in my neck .. I don’t wanto get into details of that but I still complied with a photo to my fans waiting there but it was taking so long that I was getting impatient...I can’t walk around with a board that I’m under medical treatment for a very painful neck slip disc but try to keep a smile on my face & did take pic n helped her take the pic as she was struggling with the right lighting." Shamita Shetty said.
