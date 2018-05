English summary

Ranbir Kapoor turns dacoit for YRF's next. The 35-year-old actor is all set to stun the audience with his never-seen-before avatar in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera. Talking about the movie, Ranbir Kapoor says, "Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it's a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I'm looking forward to this challenge."