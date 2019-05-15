రేప్ కేసులో గాయకుడికి ఎదురుదెబ్బ.. ఇద్దరి అంగీకారం మేరకే వారి మధ్య..

లైంగిక దాడి, బ్లాక్ మెయిల్ కేసులో టెలివిజన్ నటుడు, గాయకుడు కరణ్ ఒబేరాయ్ బెయిల్ అభ్యర్థనను కోర్టు తిరస్కరించింది. బాధితురాలు (జోతిష్యురాలు) తరుఫున ఇద్దరు మహిళా న్యాయవాదులు అలీ ఖాషిఫ్, శీతల్ పాండ్యా జోక్యం చేసుకొని బెయిల్ ఇవ్వ కూడదని కోర్టుకు వెల్లడించారు.
రేప్ కేసులో దర్యాప్తు పూర్తయ్యేంత వరకు బెయిల్ ఇవ్వలేమని కోర్టు తెలపడంపై కరణ్ తరఫు న్యాయవాది దినేష్ తివారీ తీవ్రంగా స్పందించాడు. ఎఫ్ఐఆర్లో పొందుపరిచిన అంశాలన్నీ అవాస్తవాలు అని తివారీ ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశాడు.
రేప్ ఆరోపణలపై నమోదైన కేసు విషయంలో కరణ్, బాధితురాలి మధ్య జరిగిన మొబైల్ చాటింగ్ సంభాషణను పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకోవాలి. వారి మధ్య శారీరక సంబంధం ఇద్దరి అంగీకారం మేరకే జరిగింది. బలవంతంగా ఆమెను అనుభవించలేదు అని కరణ్ తరఫు న్యాయవాది తెలిపారు.
ఈ కేసులో పిటిషన్ దారు కక్షపూరితంగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. ఎలాంటి తప్పు చేయకుండా నా క్లయింట్ను కటకటాల వెనుక పెట్టేందుకు బాధితురాలు ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగా ఈ కేసు విచారణను జాప్యం చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు అని అని కరణ్ తరుఫు న్యాయవాది ఆరోపించారు.
మంగళవారం బెయిల్ పిటిషన్పై వాదోపవాదాలు జోరుగా జరిగాయి. బెయిల్ పిటిషన్పై న్యాయమూర్తి స్పందిస్తూ.. ఒకవేళ పిటిషన్ దారుకు సాక్షాలను సమర్పించడానికి సమయం కావాల్సి వస్తే.. నిందితుడికి మధ్యంతర బెయిల్ జారీ చేస్తానని అనడంతో.. బాధితురాలి తరఫు ఒక రోజు గడువుకావాలని కోరారు. దాంతో ఈ కేసు విచారణను బుధవారానికి వాయిదా వేశారు.
TV actor, Singer Karan Oberoi arrested on allegations of rape and Black mail. Victim said that we connected through Dating App. And she alleges that, Karan Oberai promised to marry her. But he was physically attempted on her. Oberoi’s counsel, Dinesh Tiwari, called the allegations in her FIR, filed earlier this month, “absurd”
Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 14:53 [IST]
