 »   » అలా చేస్తున్నందుకు సిగ్గుపడుతున్నా.. సొనాలి బింద్రే ఎమోషనల్‌.. క్యాన్సర్‌ కారణంగా..

sonali bendre goldie behl priyanka chopra metastatic cancer akshay kumar new york సొనాలి బింద్రే మెటాస్టాటిక్ క్యాన్సర్ అక్షయ్ కుమార్ న్యూయార్క్
English summary
Actress Sonali Bendre suffering with Metastasis Cancer. It is defined as the spread of cancer cells to other parts of the body, away from the primary area of formation. This occurs through the lymph system or through blood, which then forms tumours in other parts. These newly-formed tumours are called secondary tumours. Due to the treatment, Sonali had to shave her hair as well. However, she didn't shy away from sharing the pictures. The actress has now decided to wear a wig.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 16:06 [IST]