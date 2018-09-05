తెలుగు
అలా చేస్తున్నందుకు సిగ్గుపడుతున్నా.. సొనాలి బింద్రే ఎమోషనల్‌.. క్యాన్సర్‌ కారణంగా..

    క్యాన్సర్ మహమ్మారి బారిన పడిన అందాల తార సోనాలి బింద్రే ఏ మాత్రం మనోస్థైర్యాన్ని కోల్పోవడం లేదు. ప్రతికూల పరిస్థితులను ధీటుగా ఎదుర్కొంటూ క్యాన్సర్‌ను తరిమికొట్టేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాధికి లోనైన సొనాలి అమెరికాలో ప్రస్తుతం చికిత్స పొందుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో ఓ పోస్టు పెడుతూ ప్రియాంక చోప్రాకు ఎమోషనల్‌గా థ్యాంక్స్ చెప్పడం జరిగింది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    క్యాన్సర్ చికిత్స కోసం సొనాలి గుండు చేయించుకోవాల్సి వచ్చింది. నేను ఎప్పుడు అందంగా కనపడాలని కోరుకొంటాను. గుండుతో ఉన్న ఫొటోలను సోషల్ మీడియాలో షేర్ చేయడానికి సిగ్గేస్తుంది. అప్పుడు ఏం చేయాలని ఆలోచిస్తుండగా ప్రియాంక నాకు మంచి సలహా ఇచ్చింది.

    ప్రియాంక సూచన మేరకు నేను విగ్ ధరించాలని అనుకొంటున్నాను. విగ్గు కోసం వెతుకుతుండగా ప్రియాంక చోప్రా నాకు ఓ మంచి విగ్‌ను అందించింది. అందుకు నా థ్యాంక్స్. ఆత్మీయులు పక్కన ఉండటం వల్ల ఆనందం కలుగుతుందని అని అనడానికి నిదర్శనం అదే అని సొనాలి చెప్పారు.

    గ్లామర్ ప్రపంచంలో ఉండేవారిని ఎప్పడూ అందంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకొంటారు. ఇంత బాధలో ఉన్నప్పటికీ.. నాకు నేను అందంగా కనపడాలనుకోవడంలో తప్పులేదు. గుండులో ఎదుటివారికి అందవిహీనంగా కనిపిస్తున్నానా అనే బాధ ఉంది. ఒక్కోసారి విగ్ పెట్టుకొని అందంగా కనపడాలని తాపత్రయం పడుతున్నానా? అనే అనుమానం కలుగుతున్నది.

    జుట్టు లేకపోవడం బాధలేదు

    ప్రస్తుత పరిస్థితుల్లో నేను జుట్టు లేకుండా కూడా ఎక్కడికైనా వెళ్లగలను. కానీ ఎదుటివారు మంచిగా ఫీలవ్వడానికి కొన్ని తప్పవు. నన్ను చూసేవారికి నాపై ఎలాంటి అభిప్రాయం కలుగకుండా చేయడానికే విగ్ పెట్టుకోవాల్సి వస్తుంది అని సొనాలి బింద్రే పేర్కొన్నారు.

    వారే నాకు ధైర్యం

    క్యాన్సర్ వ్యాధికి గురైన పరిస్థితుల్లో నేను ధైర్యంగా ఉండటానికి కారణం నా చుట్టు ఉన్న కుటుంబం, స్నేహితులు, సన్నిహితులు మాత్రమే అని పలుమార్లు వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా సొనాలి మరోసారి ఎమోషనల్‌గా మారి తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో తన భావాలను పంచుకొన్నది.

    English summary
    Actress Sonali Bendre suffering with Metastasis Cancer. It is defined as the spread of cancer cells to other parts of the body, away from the primary area of formation. This occurs through the lymph system or through blood, which then forms tumours in other parts. These newly-formed tumours are called secondary tumours. Due to the treatment, Sonali had to shave her hair as well. However, she didn't shy away from sharing the pictures. The actress has now decided to wear a wig.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 16:06 [IST]
