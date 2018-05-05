English summary

The latest scoop doing the rounds is that Sonam and Anand will have a delayed honeymoon. It is no secret that Sonam will walk the red carpet at the Cannes International Film Festival on May 14, days after her wedding. After her return, Sonam will be neck-deep in the promotions of her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding. She will also be back on the sets of Shelly Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.