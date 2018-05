 »   » వైభవంగా సోనమ్ కపూర్ పెళ్లి వేడుక: కదిలి వచ్చిన తారా లోకం... (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding photos goes viral in internet. Sonam and Anand are marrying as per Sikh traditions at her aunt's bungalow in Bandra. Pictures of Sonam Kapoor in her red embellished lehenga patterned with lotus flowers are taking over the Internet. Anand Ahuja, who was photographed at the wedding venue an hour or so before writing this, is dressed in a golden sherwani with a ruby contrast mala for his big day. The Anand Karaj is meant to be held between 11 am to 12.30 pm today and will be attended by family members and close friends.