 »   » పెళ్లి ఏర్పాట్లు షురూ.... సోనమ్ కపూర్ కాబోయే భర్త గురించి ఆశ్చర్యపరిచే విషయాలు!

English summary

After Anushka Sharma, yet another Bollywood beauty is all set to walk down the aisle. We are talking about Sonam Kapoor who is reportedly tying the knot with long-time businessman-beau Anand Ahuja next month. The wedding is already the talk of town with everybody eagerly waiting for some exciting detail to leak out since the Kapoors are quite tight-lipped about Sonam's D-day.