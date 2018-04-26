 »   » బాలీవుడ్ నటి పెళ్లికి జోరుగా ఏర్పాట్లు.. జెనీవాలో డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్!

బాలీవుడ్ నటి పెళ్లికి జోరుగా ఏర్పాట్లు.. జెనీవాలో డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

ప్రముఖ నటుడు అనిల్ కపూర్ కూతురు, బాలీవుడ్ నటి సోనమ్ కపూర్ పెళ్లి ఏర్పాట్లు ఫుల్ స్వింగ్‌లో జరుగుతున్నాయట. అనిల్ కపూర్ నివాసంలో సోనమ్ కపూర్ పెళ్లిలో భాగంగా సంగీత కార్యక్రమానికి సంబంధించిన రిహార్సల్ బ్రహ్మండంగా సాగుతున్నాయట.

సంగీత్ కార్యక్రమానికి సంబంధించిన డ్యాన్సులను ప్రముఖ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ సరోజ్ ఖాన్ డిజైన్ చేస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం. తన స్నేహితుడు ఆనంద్ అహుజాతో సోనమ్ కపూర్ పెళ్లి త్వరలో జరుగవచ్చనే వార్తలు ఊపందుకొన్నాయి. వీరి పెళ్లిలో ప్రముఖ దర్శక, నిర్మాత కరణ్ జోహర్ కార్యక్రమం హైలెట్‌గా నిలిచే అవకాశం ఉంది.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a destination wedding in Geneva

బాలీవుడ్ పత్రికల కథనం ప్రకారం.. సోనమ్, ఆనంద్ పెళ్లి డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్ అని ప్రచారం జరుగుతున్నది. వీరి పెళ్లి జెనీవాలో జరిపించడానికి ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నారు. కథనాల ప్రకారం.. సోనమ్ పెళ్లి మే 7, 8 తేదీల్లో జరిగే అవకాశం ఉంది. ఇప్పటికే బాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులందరికీ శుభలేఖలు, ఆహ్వానాలు అందుతున్నాయట.

English summary
Sonam and Anand's wedding preparations are on in full swing, according to reports. Rehearsals for the sangeet are underway at the Kapoor residence, and Farah Khan is overseeing the choreography. Speculation was rife that Sonam and Anand will have a destination wedding in Geneva
Story first published: Thursday, April 26, 2018, 16:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 26, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

X