 »   » బాలీవుడ్ నటి పెళ్లికి జోరుగా ఏర్పాట్లు.. జెనీవాలో డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్!

English summary
Sonam and Anand's wedding preparations are on in full swing, according to reports. Rehearsals for the sangeet are underway at the Kapoor residence, and Farah Khan is overseeing the choreography. Speculation was rife that Sonam and Anand will have a destination wedding in Geneva
Story first published: Thursday, April 26, 2018, 16:09 [IST]