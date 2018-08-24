 »   » కేరళ వరద బాధితుల కోసం సన్నీ లియోన్ సహాయం

English summary

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber support the Kerala relief fund. Sunny took to her instagram account to thank the team which helped them to support the relief fund for Kerala victims. She wrote with the caption, "Today dirrty99 and I hopefully will able to feed a few of the many people in Kerala that need a warm meal with 1200kg’s (1.3tons) of rice and daal. I know it’s not a dent in what actually needs to be sent and I wish I could do more. Humanity at its finest _prat suved siddhanthkapoor the men that arranged an amazing event at “B” in Juhu to bring help to those in need! You guys are so amazing.