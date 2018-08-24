తెలుగు
 »   » కేరళ వరద బాధితుల కోసం సన్నీ లియోన్ సహాయం

కేరళ వరద బాధితుల కోసం సన్నీ లియోన్ సహాయం

    కేరళ వరద బాధితుల కోసం పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులు తమ వంతు సహాయం అందిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పటికే పలువురు డబ్బు రూపంలో, నిత్యావసర వస్తువుల రూపంలో హెల్ప్ చేశారు. తాజాగా బాలీవుడ్ నటి, మాజీ పోర్న్ స్టార్ సన్నీ లియోన్ కేరళ బాధితుల కోసం 1200 కేజీల రైస్, దాల్ విరాళం ఇచ్చారు.

    కేరళ వరద బాధితుల కోసం జుహులో ప్రతీక్‌, సిద్ధార్థ్‌ కపూర్‌, సువేద్‌ లోహియా నిత్యావసర వస్తువులు సేకరిస్తుండగా... వారి ద్వారా బియ్య, పప్పు ధాన్యాలను సన్నీ లియోన్ దంపతులు కేరళకు పంపించారు.

    Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber support the Kerala relief fund

    'నేను, డేనియల్‌ కలిసి కేరళలోని కొంత మందికి ఆహారం అందించే ప్రయత్నంలో భాగంగా 1200 కిలోల(1.3 టున్నులు) బియ్యం, పప్పు అందించాం. ప్రస్తుత పరిస్థితుల్లో వారికేం కావాలో నాకు తెలుసు. నేను చేసేది చిన్న సహాయమే అని తెలుసు, కానీ ఇంకా సహాయం చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తాము అని సన్నీ లియోన్ తెలిపారు.

    గతేడాది వరకు బాలీవుడ్లో వరుస సినిమాలు చేస్తూ బిజీగా గడిపిన సన్నీ లియోన్... ఈ ఏడాది టీవీ రియాల్టీ షోలతో బిజీ అయిపోయింది. అవకాశం వచ్చినప్పుడల్లా సినిమాల్లో ఐటం సాంగ్స్ చేస్తూ దూసుకెళుతోంది.

    English summary
    Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber support the Kerala relief fund. Sunny took to her instagram account to thank the team which helped them to support the relief fund for Kerala victims. She wrote with the caption, "Today dirrty99 and I hopefully will able to feed a few of the many people in Kerala that need a warm meal with 1200kg’s (1.3tons) of rice and daal. I know it’s not a dent in what actually needs to be sent and I wish I could do more. Humanity at its finest _prat suved siddhanthkapoor the men that arranged an amazing event at “B” in Juhu to bring help to those in need! You guys are so amazing.
    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
