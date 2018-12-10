 »   » ఇలా చేయడం సిగ్గుచేటు, బాధాకరం: ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా హీరోయిన్ ఆవేదన!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Swara Bhaskar raised objection pertaining to Kedarnath ban. Taking to microblogging site, Bhasker wrote: “Sad and shameful that our filmmakers & producers who pay such heavy taxes on the films their make; are rendered vulnerable to all kinds of arbitrary ‘hurt sentiments’ and random bigotry… sometimes by elected govt.s. Democracy? A free country? Anyone???”