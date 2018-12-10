తెలుగు
 ఇలా చేయడం సిగ్గుచేటు, బాధాకరం: ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా హీరోయిన్ ఆవేదన!

ఇలా చేయడం సిగ్గుచేటు, బాధాకరం: ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా హీరోయిన్ ఆవేదన!

    సినిమా రంగానికి చెందిన అంశాలతో పాటు సామాజిక అంశాలపై, ముఖ్యంగా మహిళలకు సంబంధించిన విషయాల్లో అన్యాయం జరిగినపుడు తన వాయిస్ వినిపించడంలో ముందు ఉండే బాలీవుడ్ నటి స్వర భాస్కర్ మరోసారి తన గళం విప్పారు.

    బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రం 'కేదార్‌నాథ్' మీద ఉత్తరఖండ్‌లో నిషేధం విధించిన నేపథ్యంలో దర్శకుడు అభిషేక్ కపూర్ ఆ రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వాన్ని రిక్వెస్ట్ చేస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో స్వరభాస్కర్ స్పందిస్తూ తన మద్దతు ప్రకటించారు. ఉత్తరఖండ్ ప్రభుత్వ తీరుపై విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు.

    అభిషేక్ కపూర్ రిక్వెస్ట్

    "నా చిత్రం కేదార్నాథ్ పై నిషేధాన్ని ఎత్తివేయాలని ఉత్తరఖండ్ ప్రభుత్వానికి విజ్ఞప్తి చేస్తున్నాను. ఈ దేశ ప్రజల్లో శాంతి, సామరస్యం పెంపొందించాలనే ఉద్దేశంతో ప్రయత్నంలో భాగంగా ఈ సినిమా తీశాం. మేము చేసిన ప్రయత్నాన్ని అడ్డుకోవద్దు... అంటూ అభిషేక్ కపూర్ రిక్వెస్ట్ చేశారు.

    బాధాకరం, సిగ్గుచేటు అంటూ స్వరభాస్కర్ ట్వీట్

    ‘‘దర్శక నిర్మాతలు సినిమాలు తీయడానికి ఎంతో ఖర్చు చేస్తారు. భారీగా పన్నులు చెల్లిస్తారు. సెన్సార్ బోర్డ్ క్లీన్ చిట్ ఇచ్చిన సినిమాలను మనోభావాలు దెబ్బతీస్తున్నాయనే నెపంతో నిషేధించడం బాధాకరం, సిగ్గు చేటు'' అంటూ స్వర భాస్కర్ ఉత్తరఖండ్ ప్రభుత్వ తీరుపై మండి పడ్డారు. ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితులు ఉన్న ఈ దేశంలో ప్రజాస్వమ్యం ఉందా? స్వేచ్చ ఉందా? అంటూ ఆమె ప్రశ్నించారు.

    సినిమాపై నిషేదం ఎందుకు?

    సినిమాపై నిషేదం ఎందుకు?

    కేదార్‌నాథ్ ఆలయం నేపథ్యంలో సాగే ఈ చిత్రంలో చూపించిన ప్రేమ కథపై ముందు నుంచీ అభ్యంతరాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి. ఇందులో హిందూ మతానికి చెందిన హీరోయిన్ ముస్లిం మతానికి చెందిన హీరోను పెళ్లాడటం లవ్ జిహాద్‌ను ప్రోత్సహించే విధంగా ఉందని కొందరు ఆగ్రహంగా ఉన్నారు. ఈ సినిమాపై ఉత్తరఖండ్‌లో ఆందోళనలు చెలరేగే పరిస్థితి ఉండటంతో రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం నిషేదం విధించింది.

    వసూళ్లు సూపర్

    అయితే ఉత్తరఖండ్ మినహా అన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో ‘కేదార్‌నాథ్' చిత్రం విడుదలైంది. బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద మంచి వసూళ్లు సాధిస్తోంది. ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ ఈ మూవీ రూ. 27.75 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది.

    Swara Bhaskar raised objection pertaining to Kedarnath ban. Taking to microblogging site, Bhasker wrote: “Sad and shameful that our filmmakers & producers who pay such heavy taxes on the films their make; are rendered vulnerable to all kinds of arbitrary ‘hurt sentiments’ and random bigotry… sometimes by elected govt.s. Democracy? A free country? Anyone???”
