    నీ భార్యలా లేదు, సోదరుడిలా ఉంది... హీరో భార్యపై షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్!

    By
    |

    బాలీవుడ్ హీరో ఆయుష్మాన్‌ ఖురానా భార్య తహీరా కశ్యప్‌ మరోసారి వార్తల్లో వ్యక్తిగా మారారు. ఇటీవల ఆమె తన భర్తతో కలిసి దిగిన ఓ ఫోటోను సోషల్ మీడియాలో షేర్ చేశారు. అయితే ఈ ఫోటోకు నెటిజన్ల నుంచి వింత కామెంట్స్ వచ్చాయి. అయితే ఓ వ్యక్తి ఆమెపై చేసిన అభ్యంతరకర కామెంట్ చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    రొమ్ము కేన్సర్ బారిన పడ్డ తాహీరా శరీరంలో చికిత్స అనంతరం ఊహించని మార్పులు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయి. చికిత్స సమయంలో గుండు చేయించుకోవాల్సి వచ్చింది. ఆపరేషన్ తర్వాత ఆమె శరీరంలో కొన్ని భాగాలను వైద్యులు తొలగించారు. అప్పటి నుంచి పురుషులను పోలిన వేషధారణలో కనిపిస్తున్నారు.

    నెటిజన్ అభ్యంతరర వ్యాఖ్యలు

    తాజాగా తాహీరా కశ్యప్ తన భర్తతో కలసి దిగిన ఓ ఫోటోను సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. దీనికి ఓ నెటిజన్ స్పందిస్తూ... నువ్వు అతడికి భార్యలా లేవు, అతడికి సోదరుడిలా ఉన్నావు' అంటూ కామెంట్ చేశారు. ఈ కామెంట్ ఆ దంపతులనే కాదు, పలువురు అభిమానులను హర్ట్ చేశాయి.

    ఇలాంటి కామెంట్స్ నన్ను బాధించవు

    అయితే సదరు నెటిజన్ చేసిన కామెంటుపై తాహీరా కవ్యప్ తనదైన శైలిలో రిప్లై ఇచ్చారు. నా భర్తతో కలిసి ఉన్నప్పుడల్లా బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్‌లో ‘తూ మేరా భాయ్‌ నహీ హై' అనే పాట వినిపించాలేమో. అయితే ఇలాంటి కామెంట్లు చూసి నేను బాధపడటం మానేశాను. వీటిని ఫన్నీగా తీసుకుని నవ్వుకుంటున్నాను.... అని చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    క్యాన్సర్ మీద అవగాహన కల్పిస్తున్న తాహీరా

    క్యాన్సర్ భారి నుంచి బయట పడ్డ తాహీరా కశ్యప్.... దీనిపై ప్రజల్లో అవగాహన కల్పించే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నారు. విమర్శలను పట్టించుకోకుండా ఆమె సోషల్ మీడియాలో తన ఫోటోలు పోస్ట్ చేస్తున్నారు. క్యాన్సర్ వస్తే ఎవరూ కృంగి పోకూడదని, దాన్ని జయించేందుకు ధైర్యం కూడగట్టుకోవాలంటూ ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నారు.

    దర్శకత్వం వైపు తాహీరా

    తాహిరా కశ్యప్ త్వరలో దర్శకురాలిగా ఎంట్రీ ఇవ్వబోతున్నారు. మాధురి దీక్షిత్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో ఓ సినిమా చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేసుకుంటున్నారు. క్యాన్సర్ చికిత్స తర్వాత ఆమె మరింత యాక్టివ్‌గా ముందుకు సాగే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నారు. సినిమా రంగంలో తనను తాను నిరూపించుకునేందుకు ట్రై చేస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Tahira Kashyap opens up on responding to trolls who called her husband Ayushamnn Khurrana’s brother due to her short hair. ‘Jeez itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke Ab jab bhi main ayushmannk ko milti Hun background main ek hi gaana Chal raha hota hai “tu mera, tu mera , tu mera bhai nai hai!” And unlike the fukre boys song I am not questioning! It’s a goddamn statement! P.s ( case in point , look at our hair partition , haina opposite? Phirrrr!) Just incase you get over the bhai bhai thing and see how much effort I took to land from mars for the #article15 screening and I so love it!!’ Tahira Kashyap said.
    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
