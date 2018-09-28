తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   »  ఆ హీరో హీరోయిన్.... కొడుకును చూసుకునే ఆయాకు ఇచ్చే జీతం ఎంతో తెలుసా?

ఆ హీరో హీరోయిన్.... కొడుకును చూసుకునే ఆయాకు ఇచ్చే జీతం ఎంతో తెలుసా?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్, కరీనా కపూర్ దంపతులకు సంవత్సరన్నర వయసున్న కుమారుడున్న ఉన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తమ ముద్దుల కుమారుడికి తైమూర్ అలీ ఖాన్ అనే పేరు పెట్టుకున్నారు. కరీనా కొడుకు పుట్టిన తర్వాత కూడా సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. దీంతో తైమూర్ బాగోగులు చూసుకోవడానికి ఆయాను నియమించుకున్నారు.

    అయితే తైమూర్ బాగోగులు చూసుకునే ఆయాకు సైఫ్-కరీనా దంపతులు చెల్లించే జీతం ఇపుడు హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది. ఆమెకు నెలకు రూ. 1.5 లక్షలు చెల్లిస్తున్నారట. ఓవర్ టైమ్ బాబును చూసుకోవాల్సి వస్తే అదనంగా చెల్లిస్తున్నారట.

    Taimurs nanny salary hot topic

    ఓ ఆంగ్లపత్రిక కథనం ప్రకారం... తైమూర్‌ను చూసుకుంటున్న ఆయాకు నెల రూ. 1.5 లక్షలు చెల్లిస్తున్నారు. ఒక్కోసారి ఓవర్ టైమ్ పని చేసినపుడు రూ. 1.75 లక్షల వరకు చెల్లిస్తున్నారని, బాబును తిప్పడానికి ఆమె కోసం ప్రత్యేకంగా కారు కూడా ఏర్పాటు చేశారని సమాచారం.

    అంతే కాదు... సైఫ్-కరీనా విదేశాలకు వెకేషన్ వెళ్లినపుడు తైమూర్‌ను కూడా తీసుకెళతారని, ఆ సమయంలో కూడా ఆయాను కూడా వారి వెంట తీసుకెళతారని సమాచారం. ముంబైలోని ఓ ఒక హై ప్రొఫైల్ ఏజెన్సీ నుండి ఆయాను రిక్రూట్ చేసుకున్నారని, తుషార్ కపూర్, సోహా అలీ ఖాన్ కూడా తమ పిల్లలను చూసుకోవడానికి ఇదే ఏజెన్సీ నుండి ఆయాలను రిక్రూట్ చేసుకున్నారని టాక్.

    English summary
    According to a report in Bollywood entertainment portal, " Saif Ali Khan and Kareena's son Taimur's nanny draws a basic salary of Rs 1.5 lakh a month. It can go up to Rs 1.75 lakh depending on the extra hours she's spent at his home. There is an over-time fee for every extra hour spent with the child. Plus, she has a car at her disposal to take the child in and around Bandra."
    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 9:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue