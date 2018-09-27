తెలుగు
 »   » ‘ది బిగ్గెస్ట్ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ ఎవర్’... కరణ్ జోహార్ మరో దిమ్మదిరిగే ప్లానింగా?

‘ది బిగ్గెస్ట్ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ ఎవర్’... కరణ్ జోహార్ మరో దిమ్మదిరిగే ప్లానింగా?

    Karan Johar Posted A Photo Titled As The Biggest Blockbuster Ever

    బాలీవుడ్ టాప్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్, డైరెక్టర్ కరణ్ జోహార్ తాజాగా తన ఇన్‌‌స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో పోస్టు చేసిన ఓ ఫోటో హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది. ఈ ఫోటోలో బాలీవుడ్ బాద్ షా షారుక్ ఖాన్, కరణ్ జోహార్, అలియా భట్, అమీర్ ఖాన్, రణబీర్ కపూర్, దీపిక పదుకో, రణవీర్ సింగ్ సైతం ఉన్నారు. ఈ ఫోటోకు 'బిగ్గెస్ట్ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ ఎవర్' అంటూ ఓ క్యాప్షన్ తగిలించారు. ఈ నేపథ్యం బాలీవుడ్ అభిమానుల్లో కొత్త సందేహాలు మొదలయ్యాయి. ఈ స్టార్లందరితో కలిసి కరణ్ జోహార్ ఏదైనా భారీ సినిమా ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నాడా? అని చర్చించుకుంటున్నారు.

    మరో భారీ మూవీ రాబోతోందా?

    మరో భారీ మూవీ రాబోతోందా?

    బాలీవుడ్లో భారీ కాంబినేషన్ సినిమాలు సెట్ చేయాలంటే అది కరణ్ జోహార్ లాంటి వారితోనే సాధ్యం..... అతడు పోస్టు చేసిన తాజా పిక్ సినీ అభిమానుల్లో కొత్త ఆశలు రేకెత్తిస్తోంది. ‘ది బిగ్గెస్ట్ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ ఎవర్' అని పెట్టడంతో అతడి నుండి మరో భారీ సినిమా ఏమైనా రాబోతోందా? అనే సందేహాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి.

    రణబీర్ కపూర్ ప్లాట్‌లో చిల్ అయ్యారు

    రణబీర్ కపూర్ ప్లాట్‌లో చిల్ అయ్యారు

    రణబీర్ కపూర్‌కు చెందిన ఫ్లాట్‌లో నిన్నరాత్రి ఈ స్టార్స్ అంతా కలిసి గ్రేట్ టైమ్ ఎంజాయ్ చేశారు. తన మాజీ ప్రియుడైన రణబీర్... నివాసానికి దీపిక తన ప్రస్తుత ప్రియుడు, కాబోయే భర్త రణవీర్ సింగ్‌తో కలిసి హాజరు కావడం కూడా అందరినీ ఆశ్చర్యంలో ముంచెత్తింది.

    కరణ్ జోహార్ వరుస ప్రాజెక్టులు

    కరణ్ జోహార్ వరుస ప్రాజెక్టులు

    ప్రస్తుతం కరణ్ జోహార్ వివిధ వివిధ సినిమాలు నిర్మిస్తూ ఉన్నారు. అందులో రణవీర్ సింగ్, సారా అలీ ఖాన్ ‘సింహా', సంజయ్ దత్‌, మాధురి దీక్షిత్, అలియా భట్, వరుణ్ ధావన తదితరులతో ‘కళంక్'. రణబీర్ కపూర్, అలియా భట్, అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్‌తో ‘బ్రహ్మాస్త్ర' సినిమాలతో పాటు త్వరలో తన దర్శకత్వంలో ‘తక్త్' అనే సినిమా ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఇందులో రణవీర్ సింగ్, అలియా భట్, కరీనా కపూర్, జాహ్నవి కపూర్, విక్కీ కౌశల్, భూమి పడ్నేకర్ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు.

    అమీర్ ఖాన్, షారుక్ ఖాన్

    అమీర్ ఖాన్, షారుక్ ఖాన్

    అమీర్ ఖాన్ ప్రస్తుతం తన ‘థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్తాన్' సినిమా ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఈ రోజు ట్రైలర్ విడుదలయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది. నవంబర్ 8న ఈ చిత్రం విడుదల కాబోతోంది. ఇక షారుక్ ఖాన్ ప్రస్తుతం ‘జీరో' చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ మూవీ డిసెంబర్ 21న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    English summary
    Producer-director Karan Johar posted a photo, that he has titled ‘the biggest blockbuster ever’ will make your jaw drop. Last night, some of the biggest Bollywood stars turned up at Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor pad and had a great time. In the photo, the badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is sitting in the middle with Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Singh sitting around him for a photo.
