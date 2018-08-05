 »   » క్రికెటర్ హార్దిక్ పాండ్యాతో హీరోయిన్ ఇషా గుప్తా పెళ్లి?

English summary

Esha Gupta has been in the news lately with her alleged relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya and is reported that the couple are spending quality time with each other every aternative day. Their closeness is now the talk of the town and people are wonderng if the next Bollywood-cricket jodi would be Esha and Hardik. However, Esha Gupta opene up about her wedding plans to DNA by saying, "I'm not getting married anytime soon. I'll let everyone know when I do." So there you go, folks! Esha Gupta is not getting married anytime soon and she quashed her wedding rumours with one single line.