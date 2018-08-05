తెలుగు
 క్రికెటర్ హార్దిక్ పాండ్యాతో హీరోయిన్ ఇషా గుప్తా పెళ్లి?

క్రికెటర్ హార్దిక్ పాండ్యాతో హీరోయిన్ ఇషా గుప్తా పెళ్లి?

    బాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ ఈషా గుప్తా కొన్ని రోజులుగా టీమిండియా క్రికెటర్ హార్దిక్ పాండ్యాతో ప్రేమలో మునిగితేలుతున్నట్లు వార్తలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. ఇద్దరూ రోజు విడిచి రోజు తప్పకుండా ఒకసారి కలుసుకుంటున్నారని, త్వరలో పెళ్లి చేసుకునేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేసుకుంటున్నట్లు వార్తలు ప్రచారంలోకి వచ్చాయి. ఈ వార్తలపై ఈషా గుప్తా స్పందించారు.'తనకు ఇప్పట్లో పెళ్లి చేసుకునే ఆలోచన లేదని, ఒక వేళ అలాంటిదేమైనా ఉంటే అందరికీ చెబుతాను' అంటూ తన పెళ్లి రూమర్లను ఆమె ఖండించారు.

    ఇద్దరి వ్యవహారం...

    ఇషా గుప్తా, హార్దిక్ పాండ్యా రిలేషన్‌షిప్ ప్రస్తుతం డేటింగ్ దశలోనే ఉంది. ఇప్పుడిప్పుడే ఒకరి గురించి ఒకరు తెలుసుకుంటున్నారు. పెళ్లి నిర్ణయం తీసుకునే స్థాయికి రాలేదని తెలుస్తోంది.

    సీక్రెట్‌గా ప్లానిం్

    చాలా రోజులుగా హార్దిక, ఇషా చట్టాపట్టాలేసుకుని తిరుగుతున్నారు. అయితే తమ రిలేషన్ గురించి పబ్లిక్‌లో ఎక్స్‌ఫోజ్ అవ్వడం ఇష్టం లేకనే వారు తమ లవ్ ఎఫైర్ గురించి రహస్యంగా ఉంచుతున్నారట.

    బాలీవుడ్-క్రికెట్ జోడీలు

    బాలీవుడ్, క్రికెట్ స్టార్ల వివాహాలు మనకు కత్తేమీ కాదు.ఇటీవలే టీమిండియా కెప్టెన్ విరాట్ కోహ్లీ-హీరోయిన్ అనుష్క పెళ్లాడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. సాగరిక-జహీర్ ఖాన్ ఇలా చాలా మంది సినీ, క్రికెట్ స్టార్లు ప్రేమ వివాహాలు చేసుకున్నారు. అంతా సవ్యంగా సాగితే త్వరలో మనం బాలీవుడ్లో చూడబోయే జోడీ ఇషా-హార్దికజోడీ అని టాక్.

    ఇషా సినిమాలు

    ఇషా సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే... ఆమె త్వరలో జేపీ దత్తా వార్ మూవీ ‘పల్టాన్'లో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. దీంతో పాటు అజయ్ దేవగన్, అనిల్ కపూర్‌తో కలిసి టోటల్ ధమాల్ మూవీలో నటిస్తోంది.

    English summary
    Esha Gupta has been in the news lately with her alleged relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya and is reported that the couple are spending quality time with each other every aternative day. Their closeness is now the talk of the town and people are wonderng if the next Bollywood-cricket jodi would be Esha and Hardik. However, Esha Gupta opene up about her wedding plans to DNA by saying, "I'm not getting married anytime soon. I'll let everyone know when I do." So there you go, folks! Esha Gupta is not getting married anytime soon and she quashed her wedding rumours with one single line.
