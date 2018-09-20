 »   » థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్: అమీర్-అమితాబ్ మూవీలో మెయిన్ విలన్ లుక్ ఇదే!

English summary

Touted to be one of the biggest releases of this year, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan are raising the curiosity around the film by dropping videos everyday which reveal the characters of the film. After Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Zafira, they have now unveiled the first look of the main antagonist in Thugs Of Hindostan. In keeping with the innovative move to introduce the primary characters of the film through motion posters, YRF today unveiled the cruel, evil, highly manipulative and merciless villain of Thugs of Hindostan - Lord John Clive, the commander of the East India Company. Lord John Clive, played by British actor Lloyd Owen is the enemy one should never make. He is the face of the British Raj in India and a symbol of cold evil and deadly ambition.