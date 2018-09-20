తెలుగు
థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్: అమీర్-అమితాబ్ మూవీలో మెయిన్ విలన్ లుక్ ఇదే!

    ఇండియన్ సినిమాలో ఈ ఏడాది రాబోతున్న అతిపెద్ద మూవీ 'థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్'. అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, అమీర్ ఖాన్, కత్రినా కైఫ్, ఫాతిమా సనా షేక్ ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ధూమ్-3 ఫేం విజయ్ కృష్ణ ఆచార్య తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. నవంబర్ 7న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్న ఈ ఎపిక్ యాక్షన్ అడ్వంచరస్ చిత్రంపై భారీ హోప్స్ నెలన్నాయి. సినిమాలోని ముఖ్య పాత్రల లుక్స్ విడుదల చేస్తూ చిత్ర యూనిట్ అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచుతోంది.

    ఇప్పటికే అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, ఫాతిమా సనా షేక్ పాత్రలకు సంబంధించి ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదల చేయగా.... తాజాగా ఇందులో మెయిన్ విలన్ పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్న బ్రిటిష్ నటుడు లాయిడ్ ఓవెన్ పాత్రకు సంబంధించిన లుక్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    ఈ సినిమాలో లాయిడ్ ఓవెన్.....క్రూరమైన మనస్తత్వం కలిగిన బ్రిటిష్ ఆఫీసర్ జాన్ క్లీవ్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. తాజాగా విడుదలైన అతడి లుక్ కూడా అతడి పాత్రలోని క్రూరత్వం ఉట్టిపడేలా చేస్తోంది.

    అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ఇందులో థగ్స్ నాయకుడు ఖుదాభక్ష్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఆయన లుక్ విడుదలతో మొదలైన ఈ పోస్టర్ ప్రమోషన్స్ అమీర్ ఖాన్ లుక్ విడుదలతో ముగుస్తుందని తెలుస్తోంది. దీని తర్వాత టీజర్, ట్రైలర్ లాంటివి విడుదల చేయబోతున్నారు.

    ఇందులో అమీర్ ఖాన్... ఆజాద్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నాడు. అనాధ దొరికిన అతడిని థగ్స్ పెంచి పెద్ద చేస్తారు. థగ్స్ తరుపున ఆజాద్ చేసే పోరాట దృశ్యాలు సినిమాలో హైలెట్ అవుతాయని తెలుస్తోంది. యష్ రాజ్ ఫిలింస్ పతాకంపై ఆదిత్య చోప్రా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    Touted to be one of the biggest releases of this year, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan are raising the curiosity around the film by dropping videos everyday which reveal the characters of the film. After Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Zafira, they have now unveiled the first look of the main antagonist in Thugs Of Hindostan. In keeping with the innovative move to introduce the primary characters of the film through motion posters, YRF today unveiled the cruel, evil, highly manipulative and merciless villain of Thugs of Hindostan - Lord John Clive, the commander of the East India Company. Lord John Clive, played by British actor Lloyd Owen is the enemy one should never make. He is the face of the British Raj in India and a symbol of cold evil and deadly ambition.
