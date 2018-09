 »   » నేను గర్భవతిని కాదు.. చూసుకోండి అంటూ టివి భామ అర్థనగ్న ఫోటోలు!

View this post on Instagram

FUN FACTS: 🌸 No, I’m not pregnant. Actually, I want to adopt only. But you don’t care do you... Avoid asking random girls if they’re pregnant. Mainly because; it’s none of your business. Moving on; Not all girls have flat stomachs. Or toned arms. (Not all men have six packs and abs either) Some girls have cellulite and stretch marks. Some even get pimples - shocking right?! Most girls don’t have perfect hair. It is frizzy, and often breaks with no warning. Some have extremely oily skin, others moisturize every 10 minutes. Not all skinny girls are healthy. Not all heavy girls are unfit. Many girls binge eat. Others starve themselves. Some, vomit the food out to look good. But all girls, are beautiful. ... yet most of them spend hours every day obsessing over their bodies and imperfections. They spend too long feeling ugly and lack confident because they compare themselves to models. Todays task: be the reason she feels amazing about herself! Tag her, and tell her why she’s amazing. ❤️ More Fun Facts: Brudges should be in your bucket list of locations! #brudges #belgium #europe #travel #funfacts #travelwithme #girls #selflove #beyou #women #beauty #nonairbrushedme #typesofgirls

A post shared by Saloni Chopra (@redheadwayfarer) on Sep 7, 2018 at 3:36am PDT