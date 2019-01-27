దేశ సరిహద్దులో డాన్స్ పెర్పార్మెన్స్, యంగ్ హీరో భావోద్వేగం.. (వీడియో)

Sabse aage honge #Hindustani ... Varun Dhawan performed with the dance group V.Unbeatable for the Jawans at #AttariBorder on #RepublicDay ... Varun is currently shooting for Remo D'Souza's dance-based film in #Punjab . pic.twitter.com/mLZlttIEJM

#HappyRepublicDay one of the most incredible moments of my life. Such an honour to perform live at the Attari border for #3. @remodsouza #3iscoming pic.twitter.com/iJdc2fX8GX

English summary

Varun Dhawan experienced "one of the most incredible moments of (his) life" this Republic Day, when he delivered a power-packed live performance for the security forces at the Wagah border. Sharing pictures of the performance, Varun wrote, "#HappyRepublicDay one of the most incredible moments of my life. Such an honour to perform live at the Attari border for #3. remodsouza #3iscoming."