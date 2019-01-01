తెలుగు
 ప్రముఖ హాస్యనటుడు కన్నుమూత... ఈ సారి రూమర్స్ కాదు, నిజమే!

ప్రముఖ హాస్యనటుడు కన్నుమూత... ఈ సారి రూమర్స్ కాదు, నిజమే!

    బాలీవుడ్‌ సీనియర్‌ హాస్యనటుడు ఖాదర్ ఖాన్‌(81) కన్నుమూశారు. అనారోగ్య కారణాలతో గత 5 నెలలుగా కెనడాలోని ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్న ఆయన డిసెంబర్ 31 సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల సమయంలో తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని ఖాదర్ ఖాన్ కుమారుడు సర్ఫరాజ్‌ ధృవీకరించారు. కెనడాలోనే ఆయన అంత్యక్రియలు నిర్వహించనున్నారు.

    రాజేష్ ఖన్నా నటించిన 'ధాగ్‌'(1973) చిత్రంతో ఖాదర్ ఖాన్ బాలీవుడ్‌ కెరీర్ మొదలుపెట్టారు. 300లకు పైగా చిత్రాల్లో నటించడంతో పాటు 250 చిత్రాలకు స్క్రీన్ రైటర్‌గా పని చేశారు. ఆయన మృతి పట్ల బాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    Veteran actor and writer Kader Khan passed away

    ఆప్ఘనిస్థాన్‌లోని కాబూల్‌లో జన్మించిన ఖాదర్ ఖాన్ కొంతకాలంగా కెనడాలో స్థిరపడిన తన కుమారుడి వద్ద ఉంటున్నారు. ప్రొగ్రెసివ్ సుప్రాన్యూక్లియర్ పాల్సీ (పీఎస్‌పీ) అనే వ్యాధితో కొన్ని నెలలుగా బాధపడిన ఆయన బీపాప్ వెంటిలెటర్‌పై చికిత్స తీసుకుంటూ కన్నుమూశారు.

    అయితే ఖాదర్ ఖాన్ మరణించడానికి కొన్ని గంటల ముందే కోమాలోకి వెళ్లిపోయారు. దీంతో ఆయన చనిపోయినట్లు మీడియాలో వార్తలు స్ప్రెడ్ అయ్యాయి. అందులో నిజం లేదని, ఆయన ఆరోగ్యం నిలకడగా ఉందని కుటుంబ సభ్యులు ప్రకటించారు. అయితే వారి నుంచి ఈ ప్రకటన వచ్చిన కొన్ని గంటలకే ఖాదర్ ఖాన్ మరణించడం విచారకరం.

    English summary
    Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan passed away due to prolonged illness at the age of 81 on December 31, his son Sarfaraz confirmed. "My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks. "The last rites will be performed here in Canada only. We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it," Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz told PTI.
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
