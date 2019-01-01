 »   »  ప్రముఖ హాస్యనటుడు కన్నుమూత... ఈ సారి రూమర్స్ కాదు, నిజమే!

English summary

Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan passed away due to prolonged illness at the age of 81 on December 31, his son Sarfaraz confirmed. "My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks. "The last rites will be performed here in Canada only. We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it," Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz told PTI.