 »   » బాలీవుడ్ నటి కన్నుమూత, అమితాబ్ తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి.. శ్రీదేవి మరణం నుంచి..

English summary

Veteran actress and Bollywood's beloved 'Shammi aunty' passed away this morning. She was 87 years old. Born as Nargis Rabadi. She had spent 64 years in the industry and had made her acting debut with Ustad Pedro at the age of 18. Her first film as a solo heroine was Malhar, produced by playback singer Mukesh. Unfortunately, the movie tanked at the box office. Later she got a role in Dilip Kumar starrer Sangdil and after that, there was no looking back for the actress. She starred in Coolie No 1, Khuda Gawah, Hum, Arth, The Burning Train and the recent Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, as well as TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar. Shammi was married to film producer-director Sultan Ahmed for seven years before they got divorced.