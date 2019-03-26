షారుక్ ఖాన్ ఇంట్లో కర్టెన్ల వెనక దాక్కున్న యంగ్ హీరో... ఏం జరిగిందంటే?

రాజి, మన్మర్జియాన్, యూరి-ది సర్టికల్స్ట్రైక్ చిత్రాలతో నటుడిగా తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న విక్కీ కౌశల్. ఇటీవల ఓ ఛాట్ షోలో ఆసక్తికర విషయం వెల్లడించారు. గతేడాది షారుక్ ఖాన్ ఇంట్లో జరిగిన ఓ వేడుకకు హాజరైన ఈ యంగ్ యాక్టర్ ఎవరికీ కనిపించకుండా కర్టన్ల వెనక దాక్కోవాల్సిన పరిస్థితి వచ్చిందట.
షారుక్ ఖాన్ జరిగిన దిపావళి పార్టీలో ఈ సంఘటన చోటు చేసుకుందట. దీపావళి పార్టీ అని తెలియక... నేను, రాజ్ కుమార్ రావు, తాప్సీ తప్పుడు డ్రెస్ కోడ్ వేసుకుని వెళ్లామని, ఎవరైనా చూస్తే బాగోదని కర్టెన్ వెనక దాక్కున్నట్లు విక్కీ కౌశల్ తెలిపారు.
షారుక్ సర్ నాకు ఫోన్ చేసి... 'కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితం నా పుట్టినరోజు జరిగింది. చిన్న పార్టీ ఏర్పాటు చేశాను. నీ స్నేహితులతో వచ్చేయ్ అన్నారు. తొలిసారి షారుక్ నివాసం మన్నత్కు వెళుతుండటంతో డెనిమ్ జీన్స్, టీ షర్ట్ వేసుకుని క్యాజువల్గా వెళ్లాను. కానీ అక్కడికి వెళ్లిన తర్వాత బాలీవుడ్ మొత్తం ట్రెడిషనల్ డ్రెస్సులో కనిపించారు.
లోపలికి వెళ్లి చూడగానే కరీనా కపూర్ ఖాన్, మలైకా అరోరా ఇలా ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ హెవీ ట్రెడిషనల్ దుస్తులు ధరించి కనిపించారు. మేము ఇలా క్యాజువల్ డ్రెస్సులతో వారి మధ్యకు వెళితే బావుండదనే ఉద్దేశ్యంతో ముగ్గురం కర్టెన్ వెనక దాక్కుని సాయంత్రం అంతా అక్కడే మాట్లాడుకుంటూ ఉండిపోయామని విక్కీ కౌశల్ తెలిపారు.
Bollywood young actor Vicky Kaushal says he landed at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat house on Diwali last year only to realise he was dressed wrong. He says he spent the evening hanging out behind the curtain.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
