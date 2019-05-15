English summary

Bollywood hero Vivek Oberoi objected Actor Kamal Haasan's statement over Hindu Terror. Kamal Haasan had told people that independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name was Nathuram Godse. Vivek tweeted tweet: "Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? ikamalhaasan."