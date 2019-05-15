తెలుగు
    ఉగ్రవాదానికి మతం లేదు.. కమల్ హాసన్‌‌‌పై వివేక్ ఒబేరాయ్ ఎటాక్..

    By
    |

    విలక్షణ నటుడు కమల్ హాసన్ చేసిన వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలపై బాలీవుడ్ హీరో వివేక్ ఒబేరాయ్ స్పందించాడు. కమల్ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలను ఆయన తప్పుపట్టారు. ఉగ్రవాదానికి మతం లేదని అభిప్రాయాన్ని వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఇటీవల కమల్ హాసన్ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. స్వతంత్ర భారతంలో తొలి ఉగ్రవాది హిందువే. మహ్మాత్మాగాంధీని చంపిన నాథురాం గాడ్సేనే తొలి ఉగ్రవాది అని తీవ్రంగా స్పందించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    నాథూరం గాడ్సే ఉగ్రవాది అనడంలో నాకు తప్పేమీ అనిపించలేదు. మహాత్మాగాంధీని చంపిన వ్యక్తిని ఉగ్రవాది అనడంలో ఎలాంటి తప్పు కనిపించలేదు. కానీ అతడిని హిందూ మతానికి ఆపాదించడం కరెక్ట్ కాదు. హిందుత్వ వాదాన్ని ఉగ్రవాదానికి లింకు పెట్టడం సరికాదు. హిందూ టెర్రరిస్టు అని నాథురాం గాడ్సేను అనడం తప్పు అని ఒబేరాయ్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    Vivek Oberoi attacks Kamal Haasan over Hindu Terrorist

    మతానికి, ఉగ్రవాదానికి సంబంధం లేదనే విషయాన్ని మనం గ్రహించాలి. న్యూజిలాండ్‌లో చర్చిలను టార్గెట్ చేసుకొని దాడులు చేస్తున్న వ్యక్తిని క్రిస్టియన్ టెర్రరిస్టు అని కమల్ హాసన్ అనగలరా? అలా అంటే క్రిస్టియన్ల ఫిలింగ్స్‌ను గాయపరిచినట్టు కాదా అని వివేక్ ఒబేరాయ్ ప్రశ్నించారు. ఈ మేరకు కమల్‌ను ఉద్దేశించి ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    డియర్ కమల్ సార్.. మీరు గొప్ప నటుడు. కళకు ఎలానైతే మతం లేదో. ఉగ్రవాదానికి కూడా మతం లేదు. మీరు గాడ్సే టెర్రరిస్టు అన్నారు అందులో తప్పేమీ కనిపించలేదు. కానీ హిందూ మతాన్ని వివాదంలోకి ఎందుకు లాగారు. మీరు ముస్లిం కమ్యునిటీ ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతంలో ఉన్నందున వారి ఓట్ల కోసమే ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారా అని ప్రశ్నించారు.

    English summary
    Bollywood hero Vivek Oberoi objected Actor Kamal Haasan's statement over Hindu Terror. Kamal Haasan had told people that independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name was Nathuram Godse. Vivek tweeted tweet: "Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? ikamalhaasan."
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
