ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్, అనిల్ కపూర్ ‘ఫన్నే ఖాన్’ ట్రైలర్

    బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ అనిల్ కపూర్, ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్, రాజ్ కుమార్ రావ్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న హిందీ చిత్రం 'ఫన్నే ఖాన్' ట్రైలర్ ఎట్టకేలకు విడుదలైంది. అతుల్ మంజ్రేకర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఆగస్టు 3న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. ప్రముఖ ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్ట్ తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ తన ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా ట్రైలర్ షేర్ చేస్తూ... ట్రైలర్ తనకు ఎంతో నచ్చిందని పేర్కొన్నారు.

    మూడు నిమిషాల నిడివి ఉన్న ఈ ట్రైలర్లో అనిల్ కపూర్‌ను.... తన కూతురు కోసం మ్యూజిక్ ఆల్బం చేయాలని, పెద్ద పాప్ స్టార్‌ను చేయాలని ఆరాటపడే మధ్యతరగతి ఫ్యామిలీ మ్యాన్‌గా చూపించారు. మ్యూజిక్ ఆల్బం చేయాలంటే బారీగా డబ్బు అవసరం... ఆ డబ్బు కోసం పాప్ స్టార్ (ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్)ను రాజ్ కుమార్ రావ్ సహాయంతో కిడ్నాప్ చేస్తారు. ట్రైలర్‌పై మీరూ ఓ లుక్కేయండి.

    'ఫన్నేఖాన్‌.. అంటే చాలా అర్థాలున్నాయి. ఆర్టిస్టు, సింగర్‌, మ్యూజిషియన్‌ లేక పూర్తిగా ఇడియట్‌. కానీ వీళ్లంతా ఫన్ పంచేవారు. ఈ కథ ఒకే దానిపై.. దీని అర్థాన్ని పూర్తిగా మార్చిన ఓ వ్యక్తిది' అని గతంలో విడుదలైన టీజర్లో చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి ఉన్న మరో ప్రత్యేకత ఏమిటంటే.. 1999లో 'తాల్‌' తర్వాత అనిల్ కపూర్, ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ కలిసి నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం ఇది. ఆగస్టు 3న ఆ సినిమాను విడుదల చేయడానికి సన్నాహాలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. బెల్జియం చిత్రం 'ఎవ్రీబడీస్‌ ఫేమస్‌'కు హిందీ రీమేక్‌ ఇది. 2001లో ఈ సినిమా ఉత్తమ విదేశీ చిత్రంగా అకాడమీ అవార్డుకు నామినేట్‌ అయ్యింది.

    The trailer of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan has finally arrived. The movie is directed by Atul Manjrekar and will release on August 3, 2018. Famous trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the trailer link, he wrote "Loved the trailer... Here's #FanneyKhanTrailer... #FanneyKhan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.''
    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 21:09 [IST]
