బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ‘118’ జోరు... 2 డేస్ వరల్డ్ వైడ్ కలెక్షన్ రిపోర్ట్

నందమూరి కళ్యాణ్ రామ్ నటించిన '118' మూవీ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది. మార్చి 1న విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్రం డిసెంట్ ఓపెనింగ్స్ సాధించడంతో పాటు పాజిటివ్ మౌత్ టాక్ స్ప్రెడ్ కావడంతో రెండో రోజైన శనివారం కూడా వసూళ్లు స్ట్రాంగ్గా ఉన్నాయి. రెండు రోజుల్లోనే డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ల ఇన్వెస్టిమెంట్ దాదాపు 40 శాతం రాబట్టినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
ట్రైలర్, టీజర్ రిలీజ్ చేస్తూ కొన్ని రోజుల ముందు నుంచే సినిమా ప్రమోషన్స్ జోరుగా నిర్వహించారు. వాటికి మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ రావడం... అంచనాలను అందుకునే స్థాయిలో సినిమా డీసెంటుగా ఉండటంతో తొలి రోజు వరల్డ్ వైడ్ మంచి ఓపెనింగ్స్ రాబట్టింది.
2 డేస్ కలెక్షన్
ప్రముఖ సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్ కెవి గుహన్ ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయం అయ్యారు. సినిమా కథ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లేతో పాటు సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అద్భుతంగా ఉండటంతో మంచి టాక్ వచ్చింది. రెండు రోజుల్లో ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా రూ. 5.50 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసింది.
రూ. 3 కోట్ల డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ షేర్
ఈ చిత్రం థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ వరల్డ్ వైడ్ రూ. 6.90 కోట్లకు అమ్మారు. అయితే రెండు రోజుల్లోనే దాదాపు రూ. 3 కోట్ల డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ షేర్ వసూలు కావడంతో పెట్టుబడిలో 40 శాతం రికవరీ అయినట్లయింది. దీంతో ఈ చిత్రం తొలి వారంలోనే లాభాల్లోకి వెళుతుందనే నమ్మకం ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో ఏర్పడింది.
దిల్ రాజు ఎఫెక్ట్
118 చిత్రాన్ని ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత దిల్ రాజు కొనుగోలు చేసి విడుదల చేయడం కూడా సినిమాపై ప్రేక్షకుల్లో నమ్మకం మరింత పెరిగడానికి కారణమైంది. ఏపీ, తెలంగాణ కలిపి ఆయన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని రూ. 6కోట్లకు కొన్నట్లు సమాచారం.
118
స్టైలిష్ యాక్షన్ సస్పెన్స్ థ్రిల్లర్గా రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రంలో నివేదా థామస్, షాలిని పాండే హీరోయిన్స్గా నటించారు. ఈస్ట్కోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ బ్యానర్పై మహేష్ కొనేరు నిర్మించారు.
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's movie 118 has received a good opening at the worldwide box office. The KV Guhan-directed movie received a positive talk from everyone and the word of mouth boosted its collection on the next day. The film 118 has collected approximately Rs 5.50 crore at the worldwide box office in two days. It has recovered around Rs 3 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 6.90 crore on its theatrical rights.
Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more