బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ‘118’ జోరు... 2 డేస్ వరల్డ్ వైడ్ కలెక్షన్ రిపోర్ట్

English summary

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's movie 118 has received a good opening at the worldwide box office. The KV Guhan-directed movie received a positive talk from everyone and the word of mouth boosted its collection on the next day. The film 118 has collected approximately Rs 5.50 crore at the worldwide box office in two days. It has recovered around Rs 3 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 6.90 crore on its theatrical rights.