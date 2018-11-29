తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » 2.0 ఫస్ట్ డే కలెక్షన్లు.. తొలిరోజే 100 కోట్లు, బాహుబలిని అధిగమించిన చిట్టి!

2.0 ఫస్ట్ డే కలెక్షన్లు.. తొలిరోజే 100 కోట్లు, బాహుబలిని అధిగమించిన చిట్టి!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ఇండియన్ సూపర్‌స్టార్స్ రజనీకాంత్, అక్షయ్ కుమార్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో దర్శకుడు శంకర్ రూపొందించిన 2.0 చిత్రానికి భారీ స్పందన లభిస్తున్నది. తొలి రోజు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా టికెట్ కౌంటర్లు కిక్కిరిసిపోయి కనిపించాయి. రిలీజైన ప్రతీ చోట 95 శాతానికి పైగా అక్యుపెన్సీ ఉన్నట్టు వార్తలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి. శంకర్ విజన్, ఆలోచనకు ప్రేక్షకులు నీరాజనం పడుతున్నారు. మొదటి రోజు బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద ఈ చిత్రం మ్యాజిక్ చేసే అవకాశం ఉందని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు అంచనా వేస్తున్నాయి. తొలి రోజు సాధించే లెక్క ఎంతంటే..

    ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 2.0 చిత్రం

    ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 2.0 చిత్రం

    2.0 చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 10500 స్క్రీన్లలో విడుదలైంది. ఉత్తర అమెరికాలో 850 స్క్రీన్లలో, యూకేలో 300, యూరప్‌లో 500, యూఏఈలో 350, దక్షిణాసియాలో 100, ఇండియాలో 7500, ఇతర ప్రాంతాల్లో 900 స్క్రీన్లలో రిలీజ్ అయింది. మొదటి రోజు 35 వేల షోలు ప్రదర్శించే అవకాశం ఉంది. రిలీజైన ప్రతీ చోట మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ లభిస్తున్నది.

    బాహుబలిని అధిగమించిన చిట్టి

    బాహుబలిని అధిగమించిన చిట్టి

    2.0 చిత్రం బాహుబలి2 స్క్రీన్లను అధిగమించి కొత్త రికార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. బాహుబలి చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 9000 స్క్రీన్లలో రిలీజై ప్రభంజనం సృష్టించింది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా పలురికార్డులను తిరగరాసింది. ప్రస్తుతం 2.0 చిత్రం కూడా భారీగానే రిలీజైంది. రెండు రోజులు ఆగితే ఈ సినిమా సత్తా ఎంత అనేది తేలుతుంది.

    2.O మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్: గ్రాఫిక్స్‌తో ఇంద్రజాలం

    తొలిరోజు రూ. 100 కోట్లు

    అక్షయ్ ప్రత్యేక పాత్రలో నటించిన 2.0 చిత్రం ఉత్తరాదిలో హిందీ వెర్షన్ భారీ మొత్తంలో రిలీజైంది. ఈ చిత్రం హిందీలోనే రూ.25 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూళ్లు సాధించే అవకాశం ఉంది. ఇక తెలుగు, తమిళం, ఇతర భాషల్లో కలిపితే దాదాపు రూ.100 కోట్లకుపైగానే కలెక్షన్లు సాధిస్తుందనే అభిప్రాయం ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది.

    లాంగ్ వీకెండ్ కారణంగా

    లాంగ్ వీకెండ్ కారణంగా

    2.O చిత్రానికి సుదీర్ఘమైన వారాంతం ఉండటం కలిసి వచ్చే అంశంగా ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు పేర్కొంటున్నాయి. దాంతో భారీగా కలెక్షన్లు సాధించే ఛాన్స్ ఉంది. బాహుబలి2, కబాలి, థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ చిత్రాలకు సంబంధించిన రికార్డులను అధిగమించే అవకాశముందనే అభిప్రాయాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    2.0 box office collection prediction: Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's 2.0 is expected to break records at the ticket counters. Trade experts have predicted a humongous opening for the Shankar directorial. Trade reports suggest that The Hindi version of the film is expected to earn something between Rs 20-25 crore on the day of its release. If we consider all languages (Tamil and Telugu), the Rajinikanth starrer will touch Rs 100 crore (gross) mark on day one.”
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue