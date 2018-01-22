 »   » బాక్సాఫీస్ తాట తీసున్న అమీర్‌.. చైనాలో సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌కు దిమ్మతిరిగే కలెక్షన్లు

బాక్సాఫీస్ తాట తీసున్న అమీర్‌.. చైనాలో సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్‌కు దిమ్మతిరిగే కలెక్షన్లు

బాలీవుడ్ మిస్టర్ ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్ అమీర్ ఖాన్ నటించిన సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ చిత్రం చైనాలో దుమ్ము రేపుతున్నది. ట్రేడ్ పండితుల అంచనాలను తలకిందులు చేస్తూ వసూళ్ల సునామీని సృష్టిస్తున్నది. కేవలం రెండు రోజుల్లోనే రూ.100 కోట్లను సాధించిన ఈ చిత్రం నాలుగో రోజు నాటికి 200 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లోకి చేరేందుకు సిద్దమవుతున్నది.

చైనాలో అమీర్ హవా.. సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ సునామీ..!
తొలి రోజు నుంచే

అమీర్ ఖాన్ అతిథి పాత్రలో నటించి.. నిర్మించిన చిత్రం సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్. ఈ చిత్రంలో దంగల్ ఫేం జైరా వసీం కీలకపాత్రలో కనిపించింది. ఈ చిత్రం శుక్రవారం (జనవరి 20 తేదీన) రిలీజైంది. అయితే తొలి రోజు నుంచే కలెక్షన్ల దుమారం రేపుతున్నది.

మూడు రోజుల కలెక్షన్లు ఇవే

సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ చిత్రం శుక్రవారం 6.88 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు, శనివారం 10.50 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు, ఆదివారం 9.84 మిలియన్ డాలర్లతో మొత్తం 27.22 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు వసూలు చేసింది. భారతీయ కరెన్సీలో ఈ మొత్తం 174.10 కోట్లుకు సమానం.

దంగల్‌ను మించిన వసూళ్లు

గతంలో విడుదలైన దంగల్ చిత్రం కలెక్షన్లను మించి సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ వసూళ్లు రాబట్టడం ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలను ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురిచేస్తున్నాయి. సోమవారం నాటి కలెక్షన్లతో ఈ చిత్రం రూ.200 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసే అవకాశం ఉంది.

తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్

పీకే, దంగల్ చిత్రాలు అమీర్‌ఖాన్‌‌కు మంచి గుడ్‌విల్‌ను సంపాదించిపెట్టాయి. దాంతో సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ సినిమాకు అది లాభంగా మారింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో అతిథి పాత్ర పోషించినా.. ప్రేక్షకులను భారీ సంఖ్యలో రప్పించడానికి దోహదపడింది. అమీర్ ఖాన్ సినిమా కలెక్షన్లపరంగా మరోసారి మ్యాజిక్ చేసింది అని తరణ్ ఆదర్ష్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

అమీర్ లక్ష్యం 540 కోట్లు

సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ చిత్రం సుమారు 84 మిలియన్ డాలర్లు అంటే రూ.540 కోట్లు వసూలు చేస్తుంది అని మావోయాన్.కామ్ అంచనా వేసింది. ఈ చిత్రం భారత్‌, ఓవర్సీస్ మార్కెట్లో కేవలం రూ.150 కోట్లతోనే సరిపెట్టుకొన్నది.

సీక్రెట్‌కు సూపర్ రేటింగ్

సీక్రెట్ సూపర్‌స్టార్ చిత్రానికి చైనాకు చెందిన దౌబాన్ అనే రేటింగ్ వెబ్‌సైట్ 10కి గాను 8.2 రేటింగ్ ఇచ్చింది. మావోయాన్ అనే వెబ్‌సైట్ 10 పాయింట్లకు గాను 9.6 పాయింట్లు ఇవ్వడం విశేషం.

English summary
Secret Superstar debuts at No 1 spot at China BO... Collects a WHOPPING $ 6.79 million [₹ 43.35 cr] on Fri... Opening day numbers are HIGHER than #Dangal there... SENSATIONAL!". Aamir Khan's previous release Dangal had collected $189 million last year but Secret Superstar is a much smaller film. And despite a lower opening day than Dangal, Secret Superstar's word of mouth is way better. Movie rating website Douban gave it an 8.2 on 10 and Maoyan a brilliant 9.6/10.
