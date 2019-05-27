తెలుగు
    దుమ్మురేపుతున్న అల్లాదీన్ కలెక్షన్లు.. పీఎం నరేంద్రమోదీపై ఆధిక్యం

    ప్రపంచ ప్రఖ్యాత డిస్నీ వరల్డ్ రూపొందించిన అల్లాదీన్ చిత్రం భారీగా వసూళ్లను రాబడుతున్నది. దేశీయ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద కలెక్షన్ల హంగామా చేస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం బాలీవుడ్‌లో రిలీజైన పీఎం నరేంద్రమోదీ, ఇండియాస్ మోస్ట్ వాంటెడ్ చిత్రాలకు ధీటుగా వసూళ్లను రాబట్టడం విశేషం.

    అల్లాదీన్ చిత్రం గత మూడు రోజుల్లో రూ.22 కోట్లకుపైగా గ్రాస్ వసూళ్లను రాబట్టింది. శుక్రవారం రూ.4 కోట్లకుపైగా, శనివారం రూ.6.50 కోట్లకుపైగా, ఆదివారం రూ.7.75 కోట్లు వసూళ్లను రాబట్టింది. దీంతో ఈ చిత్రం రూ.18.50 కోట్ల రూపాయలను కలెక్ట్ చేసిందని తరుణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    Aladdin movie collections: Upper hand on PM Narendra Modi

    పీఎం నరేంద్రమోదీ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద రూ.11.76 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. శుక్రవారం రూ.2.88 కోట్లు, శనివారం రూ.3.78 కోట్లు, ఆదివారం రూ.5.12 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది.

    రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ నటించిన దే దే ప్యార్ దే చిత్రం రూ.75 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. రెండో శుక్రవారం ఈ చిత్రం రూ.3.58 కోట్లు, శనివారం రూ.4.78 కోట్లు, ఆదివారం రూ.5.68 కోట్టు వసూలు చేసింది.

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా అల్లాదీన్ భారీగా వసూళ్లను రాబట్టింది. ఇప్పటికే ఈ చిత్రం రూ.1440 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. హాలీవుడ్‌లో బుక్‌స్టార్ట్, బ్రైట్ బర్న్ అనే చిత్రాలకు ధీటుగా వసూళ్లను సాధిస్తున్నది.

    Aladdin movie getting good collections all over the world. Hindi version also minting good money. trade analyst tweeted that #Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: ₹ 22.03 cr
