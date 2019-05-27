దుమ్మురేపుతున్న అల్లాదీన్ కలెక్షన్లు.. పీఎం నరేంద్రమోదీపై ఆధిక్యం

English summary

Aladdin movie getting good collections all over the world. Hindi version also minting good money. trade analyst tweeted that #Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: ₹ 22.03 cr