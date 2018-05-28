 »   » ‘అమ్మ‌మ్మ‌గారిల్లు’కు హౌస్‌ఫుల్ క‌లెక్ష‌న్స్!: నిర్మాతలు

‘అమ్మ‌మ్మ‌గారిల్లు’కు హౌస్‌ఫుల్ క‌లెక్ష‌న్స్!: నిర్మాతలు

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

    శ్రీమ‌తి స్వ‌ప్న స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ‌లో స్వాజిత్ మూవీస్ సంస్థ సుంద‌ర్ సూర్య ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో కె.ఆర్ స‌హ నిర్మాత‌గా, రాజేష్ నిర్మించిన అమ్మ‌మ్మ‌గారిల్లు చిత్రం శుక్ర‌వారం విడుద‌లై రికార్డు క‌లెక్ష‌న్స్ సృష్టిస్తోంది. శుక్ర‌వారం ఉద‌యం విడుద‌లైన అన్ని థియేట‌ర్ల‌ల‌లో 30 శాతం ఓపెనింగ్స్ తో మొద‌లైన క‌లెక్ష‌న్స్ మ్యాట్నీ స‌మ‌యానికి 60 శాతం పెరిగాయి. సాయంత్రం ఫ‌స్ట్ షో నుంచి 75 శాతం కంటున్యూ అవుతూ నిన్న( ఆదివారం) దాదాపు గా అన్ని చోట్లా హౌస్ ఫుల్ క‌లెక్ష‌న్ల‌తో ర‌న్ అయ్యి అంద‌ర్నీ ఆశ్చ‌ర్యానికి గురిచేసింది. ఈ మూడు రోజుల్లో ఒక్క నైజాంలో ఒక కోటి రూపాయ‌లు గ్రాస్ చేయ‌గా, మిగిలిన ఏరియాలు అన్ని క‌లిపి మ‌రో కోటిన్న‌ర గ్రాస్ క‌లెక్ష‌న్ల‌తో సునామి సృష్టించింది ఈ అమ్మమ్మ‌.

    Ammammagrillu collections: Producers Rajesh, KR happy

    ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా నిర్మాత‌లు రాజేష్, కె.ఆర్ మాట్లాడుతూ, మేము ముందుగా అనుకున్న‌ట్లుగా 30 శాతం కలెక్ష‌న్ల‌తో మొద‌టి రోజు ఓపెనింగ్స్ మా అమ్మ‌మ్మ‌గారిల్లు చిత్రానికి వ‌చ్చాయి. మ్యాట్ని నుంచి పుంజుకుని ఆదివారం అయితే అన్నిచోట్లా హౌస్ ఫుల్ కావడం ఆనందం క‌లిగించింది. ఐపీఎల్ ఫైన‌ల్ క్రికెట్ మ్యాచ్ జ‌రుగుతున్నా మా సినిమా హౌస్ ఫుల్ గా ర‌న్ అవ్వ‌డం చాలా సంతోషాన్ని క‌లిగించింది. మా అమ్మమ్మ‌గారిల్లు చిత్రానికి ప్రేక్ష‌కులు బ్ర‌హ్మ‌ర‌థం ప‌డుతున్నందుకు అంద‌రికీ పేరు పేరునా కృతజ్ఞ‌త‌లు తెలియ‌జేస్తున్నాం అని అన్నారు.

    English summary
    Ammammagrillu movie is recently released in Tollywood. This movie got good buzz from all corners. In this occassions, producers happy with the way collections are coming. They said, one crore business happend in Nizam
    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue